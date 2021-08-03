Logo
CERTIFY.me Joins Forces with Splunk to Deliver Data-Driven Physical Access Control Solution

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

GAITHERSBURG, Md. & SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2021

GAITHERSBURG, Md. & SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CERTIFY.me, an innovator in the access control and authentication technology industry, and Splunk Inc. are announcing a new offering: SnapXT powered by Splunk. This product combines CERTIFY.me's leading physical access control and thermal imaging system, the SnapXT, and their Snap Portal cloud service with Splunk's Data-to-Everything platform. With this addition, organizations can track the data the SnapXT devices accumulate over time to extract actionable business and health insights.

Certify_logo_Logo.jpg

The SnapXT device is a touchless access control endpoint that supports thermal imaging, with thousands deployed globally at 800+ organizations across 21+ industries. Some key features include integrations with access management systems, QR code ingestion, facial recognition, anonymous or identified scanning options, temperature reading, and mask detection.

The Snap Portal, the Microsoft Azure-hosted accompanying platform, is now powered by Splunk. This integration provides organizations with the choice to either leverage pre-built templates or create a bespoke version of the Splunk dashboard. These dashboards can track a range of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) including clock-in/attendance tracking, traffic patterns, temperatures, various symptom and contact-tracing questionnaire responses, and more.

Regarding the collaboration, CERTIFY President Nikolaus Ziegler commented, "This partnership is an exciting opportunity for new and existing SnapXT customers to leverage the data the devices collect to optimize organizational outcomes."

This joint offering enables organizations to back their access management and COVID-19 risk mitigation strategies with real-time data. For more information, visit https://www.certify.me.

About CERTIFY.me
CERTIFY.me provides enterprises of all kinds with best-in-class access control & thermal imaging. Organizations can ensure frictionless access management workflows through CERTIFY.me's SnapXT device, Snap Portal cloud service, & more.

To learn more, visit https://certify.me or contact our team at [email protected].

About Splunk
Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) turns data into doing with the Data-to-Everything Platform. Splunk technology is designed to investigate, monitor, analyze and act on data at any scale, from any source over any time period. The Data-to-Everything platform removes the barriers between data and action, so our customers — regardless of size or business — have the freedom to deliver meaningful outcomes across their entire organization. Our unique approach to data has empowered companies to improve service levels, reduce operations costs, mitigate risk, enhance DevOps collaboration and create new product and service offerings.

favicon.png?sn=DC62415&sd=2021-08-03 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/certifyme-joins-forces-with-splunk-to-deliver-data-driven-physical-access-control-solution-301346595.html

SOURCE CERTIFY.me


