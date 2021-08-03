3M™ Partners with Waystar to Automate Revenue Capture Processes, Improving Reimbursement and Compliance

PR Newswire

SALT LAKE CITY and LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M (NYSE: MMM) and Waystar, a leading provider of healthcare payments software, today announced they have entered into a strategic partnership to provide revenue capture solutions to clients of 3M Health Information Systems division. In collaboration with 3M, Waystar's AI-powered technology will allow providers, health systems and hospitals to improve operational efficiency and compliance and collect appropriate, fuller reimbursement.

Revenue integrity remains a top concern for hospital and health system CFOs and revenue executives. Yet, less than half (44 percent) said their organizations have established programs to prevent revenue leakage, revenue degradation and compliance risk. With healthcare organizations facing the combined pressures of rising costs, thinning margins and staffing shortages, it's critical for healthcare organizations to implement solutions that increase efficiency and protect revenue.

Waystar's revenue capture solutions leverage data from claims processed on its platform, representing 500,000 providers and 40% of the U.S. population. Waystar's solutions go beyond a rule-based approach, with predictive analytics and machine learning algorithms that analyze historical data to identify patterns. This new partnership will combine Waystar's automated, AI-powered Charge Integrity, DRG Anomaly and Transfer DRG technology with 3M's services team, which can implement the change management needed to keep workflows up to date. Leveraging Waystar's technology, 3M clients can identify possible missing charges, underpayments and overpayments —automatically identifying potential incorrect and under-coded claims before they are submitted. Together, Waystar and 3M will empower healthcare organizations to move away from manual processes and embrace automated, data-driven workflows.

"The healthcare industry has long been marked by administrative waste and inefficiency," said Waystar Chief Executive Officer Matt Hawkins. "We are proud to bring artificial intelligence to help 3M clients solve these perennial challenges and take the manual work out of healthcare payments. Through our collaboration, we are now able to combine the best of Waystar's technology with 3M's expertise in organizational change. Together, we will empower health systems and hospitals to prevent revenue loss, operate more efficiently and free up resources for patient care."

3M works with more than 6,000 health systems and hospitals across the U.S. By combining Waystar's technology expertise and 3M's ability to usher in organizational change, the partnership will help targeted healthcare organizations put the processes in place to efficiently collect on the missing charges identified.

"At 3M, we are committed to providing innovative solutions that allow health systems and hospitals to solve their administrative challenges and more effectively capture revenue they're appropriately owed," said Elizabeth Guyton, vice president, 3M Health Information Systems. "Our collaboration with Waystar brings together a more comprehensive, end-to-end revenue cycle—from capture to coding to appropriate payment—for our clients."

About 3M

At 3M (NYSE: MMM), we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $32 billion in sales, our 96,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to the world's problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

About Waystar

Waystar provides next-generation, cloud-based technology that simplifies and unifies healthcare payments. The Waystar platform removes friction in payment processes, streamlines workflows and improves financials for providers in every care setting. Waystar products have won Best in KLAS® or Category Leader every year since 2010 and earned multiple #1 rankings from Black Book™ surveys since 2012. The Waystar platform supports more than 500,000 providers, 1,000 health systems and hospitals, and 5,000 payers and health plans. Waystar is backed by EQT, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Bain Capital. For more information, visit waystar.com or follow @Waystar on Twitter

