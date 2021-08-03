Catalent Achieves 97% Renewable Electricity Sourcing and Commits to Science-Based Target Initiative to Reduce Carbon Footprint

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products, announced that, effective July 1, 2021, 97% of its electricity usage across its global network is being procured from renewable energy sources such as wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biomass. Catalent will purchase renewable energy certificates for all of its sites operating in North America, South America and Europe, as well as the majority of its Asia-based facilities.

Catalent also recently signed a letter of commitment with the Science-Based Target initiative (SBTi), joining a growing list of companies setting actionable, science-based, greenhouse gas emission reduction targets to limit global warming. This commitment will include calculating and reducing direct and indirect emissions as the Company continues to evolve and grow.

“As a leader in the growing CDMO industry, we need to demonstrate our shared commitment, sense of urgency, and value in contributing to the responsibility and long-term sustainability of the entire biopharma sector. Sourcing the majority of our electricity from renewable sources will contribute to our overall greenhouse gas reduction efforts, which is a significant milestone towards doing our part and meeting our science-based target commitment, and I could not be prouder of Catalent’s progress over the last several years in terms of our environment, social and governance strategy,” said John Chiminski, Chair and Chief Executive Officer at Catalent.

To learn more about Catalent’s full Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy, download the most recent Report at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.catalent.com%2Fabout-us%2Fcorporate-responsibility%2F or request further information at [email protected].

Notes for Editors

About Catalent, Inc.

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), an S&P 500® company, is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. With over 85 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable global clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs approximately 15,000 people, including around 2,400 scientists and technicians, at more than 45 facilities, and in fiscal year 2020 generated over $3 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.catalent.com.

MORE PRODUCTS. BETTER TREATMENTS. RELIABLY SUPPLIED.™

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains both historical and forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact, are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of statements that include phrases such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “foresee,” “likely,” “may,” “will,” “would,” or other words or phrases with similar meanings. Similarly, statements that describe Catalent’s objectives, plans, or goals are, or may be, forward-looking statements, including statements concerning Catalent’s commitments to rely on renewable energy and its commitments to calculating and implementing science-based targets for GHG emissions. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from Catalent’s expectations and projections. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the following: the current or future effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Catalent’s and its clients’ businesses; participation in a highly competitive market and increased competition that may adversely affect Catalent’s business; demand for its offerings, which depends in part on its customers’ research and development and the clinical and market success of their products; product and other liability risks that could adversely affect Catalent’s results of operations, financial condition, liquidity and cash flows; failure to comply with existing and future regulatory requirements; failure to provide quality offerings to customers could have an adverse effect on Catalent’s business and subject it to regulatory actions and costly litigation; problems providing the highly exacting and complex services or support required; global economic, political and regulatory risks to Catalent’s operations; inability to enhance existing or introduce new technology or service offerings in a timely manner; inadequate patents, copyrights, trademarks and other forms of intellectual property protections; fluctuations in the costs, availability, and suitability of the components of the products Catalent manufactures, including active pharmaceutical ingredients, excipients, purchased components and raw materials; changes in market access or healthcare reimbursement in the United States or internationally; fluctuations in the exchange rate of the U.S. dollar against other currencies, including as a result of the U.K.’s exit from the European Union; adverse tax legislative or regulatory initiatives or challenges or adjustments to Catalent’s tax positions; loss of key personnel; risks generally associated with information systems; inability to complete any future acquisitions or other transactions that may complement or expand its business or divest of non-strategic businesses or assets and difficulties in successfully integrating acquired businesses and realizing anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; risks associated with timely and successfully completing, and correctly anticipating the future demand predicted for, capital expansion projects at existing facilities, offerings and customers’ products that may infringe on the intellectual property rights of third parties; environmental, health and safety laws and regulations, which could increase costs and restrict operations; labor and employment laws and regulations or labor difficulties, which could increase costs or result in operational disruptions; additional cash contributions required to fund Catalent’s existing pension plans; substantial leverage that may limit its ability to raise additional capital to fund operations and react to changes in the economy or in the industry; exposure to interest-rate risk to the extent of its variable-rate debt preventing it from meeting its obligations under its indebtedness; the availability of renewable energy in quantities and at prices that are economically feasible for Catalent; and changes to environmental standards, guidance, or related technological capabilities that may render it more expensive or more difficult to reach environmental goals. For a more detailed discussion of these and other factors, see the information under the caption “Risk Factors” in Catalent’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, filed August 31, 2020. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release or as of the date they are made, and Catalent does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments except to the extent required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803005081/en/