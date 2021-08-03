HubSpot Announces the Launch of CMS Hub Starter to Help Growing Companies Build CRM-Powered Websites

PR Newswire

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot , the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, announced today the launch of CMS Hub Starter, a new tier of the company's existing web content management system that gives marketers and developers the tools they need to generate business through their website.

"Over the past year, we've seen just how important it is for companies to be able to create reliable and effective digital experiences," said Angela DeFranco, VP of product management at HubSpot. "In addition to providing the tools our customers need to get their website up and running, CMS Hub Starter is also built on top of our CRM platform to help companies leverage their own data to create a better end-to-end customer experience."

CMS Hub Starter is built with the needs of marketers in mind, prioritizing security, ease of use, and the ability to tap into customer data. With CMS Hub Starter, customers can:

A traditional CMS leaves the security, speed, and reliability of a company's website up to chance. For smaller teams in particular, IT resources can be hard to come by. CMS Hub Starter takes care of the maintenance associated with a traditional CMS so marketing teams can focus on creating an amazing customer experience through their website. Standard security features like SSL, a web application firewall, and a globally hosted CDN are included right out of the box.



Most CMSes force companies to make a trade off; either they adopt a simple web page builder that lets marketers create content quickly but has no tools for developers, or they can have a legacy enterprise CMS that is extremely extensible, but completely blocks out the marketer. Companies looking to grow their business through their website need a CMS that meets the needs of both groups. CMS Hub Starter lets developers use the tools, technologies, and workflows that they prefer to create flexible themes for marketers to work within. Marketers can then take ownership of the site – updating the look and feel of their website as they see fit, without being restricted by the dev team's sprint cycle.



A company's website should be its most important marketing asset. But the potential of a CMS is limited when it's siloed off from other essential front-office functions. CMS Hub Starter is built as part of HubSpot's CRM platform to give customers seamless access to all of their data to inform their web strategy and understand exactly what pieces of content are resonating with their audience.

"CMS Hub Starter is going to be a game changer for scaling companies looking to take their digital experiences to the next level," said Kevin Barber, CEO and founder of Lean Labs . "Where a traditional CMS can add pain and complexity to a marketer's day, CMS Hub Starter does the opposite by giving them the essential tools they need to build a remarkable website and start generating revenue, all at a price point that's accessible for smaller teams."

CMS Hub Starter is available now for $25 per month and is also available as part of the Starter CRM Suite bundle , which gives customers access to all five of HubSpot's Starter-tier products for a discounted rate of $50 per month, or $45 per month if they pay upfront. As part of the launch of the Starter tier, HubSpot also adjusted the prices of the CMS Hub Professional and Enterprise offerings, which are now $400 and $1,200, respectively. The move follows continued investment in the product in the form of new features like site trees, CRM object dynamic pages, and increased domain capacity in CMS Hub Enterprise. Customers can see the other planned features on the CMS Hub product roadmap here .

