Harbor Advisors LLC Buys Ferguson PLC, Flame Acquisition Corp, Liberty Media Acquisition Corp, Sells Standard AVB Financial Corp, Dycom Industries Inc, AerCap Holdings NV

- New Purchases: FERG, FLME, LMACA, ARES, RNLX, DISH, LMACU, XEC, OUST, LHC.U, LHC.U, FTCV, TBCPU, CVII.U, SLAC.U, ASPCU, FSRXU, MACQU, FACA.U, GIIXU, IBER.U, CLAA.U, CMCT,
- Added Positions: GOOGL, SI,
- Reduced Positions: BRBS,
- Sold Out: STND, DY, AER, PRSP, OM, ATSG, ALK, TFC, VIACA, APSG, CCV.U, ADMP,
For the details of Harbor Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harbor+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Harbor Advisors LLC
- Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 261,711 shares, 41.54% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,700 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 148,400 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio.
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 27,656 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,570 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30%
Harbor Advisors LLC initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $120.13 and $140.48, with an estimated average price of $132.55. The stock is now traded at around $140.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 50,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Flame Acquisition Corp (FLME)
Harbor Advisors LLC initiated holding in Flame Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.61 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.67. The stock is now traded at around $9.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 430,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Renalytix PLC (RNLX)
Harbor Advisors LLC initiated holding in Renalytix PLC. The purchase prices were between $23.56 and $34.25, with an estimated average price of $29.85. The stock is now traded at around $28.399900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Liberty Media Acquisition Corp (LMACA)
Harbor Advisors LLC initiated holding in Liberty Media Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $10.44, with an estimated average price of $10.21. The stock is now traded at around $10.139600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ares Management Corp (ARES)
Harbor Advisors LLC initiated holding in Ares Management Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.04 and $63.67, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $71.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)
Harbor Advisors LLC initiated holding in Cimarex Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $59.39 and $74.25, with an estimated average price of $67.39. The stock is now traded at around $65.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Silvergate Capital Corp (SI)
Harbor Advisors LLC added to a holding in Silvergate Capital Corp by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $80.82 and $166.49, with an estimated average price of $114.12. The stock is now traded at around $100.246700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Standard AVB Financial Corp (STND)
Harbor Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Standard AVB Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $32.64 and $33, with an estimated average price of $32.85.Sold Out: Dycom Industries Inc (DY)
Harbor Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Dycom Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $70.51 and $98.74, with an estimated average price of $86.17.Sold Out: Outset Medical Inc (OM)
Harbor Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Outset Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $41.49 and $59.92, with an estimated average price of $51.05.Sold Out: AerCap Holdings NV (AER)
Harbor Advisors LLC sold out a holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The sale prices were between $51.21 and $61.38, with an estimated average price of $57.78.Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)
Harbor Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.Sold Out: Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG)
Harbor Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Air Transport Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $22.89 and $30.7, with an estimated average price of $25.99.
