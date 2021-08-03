Harbor Advisors LLC Buys Ferguson PLC, Flame Acquisition Corp, Liberty Media Acquisition Corp, Sells Standard AVB Financial Corp, Dycom Industries Inc, AerCap Holdings NV

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ferguson PLC, Flame Acquisition Corp, Liberty Media Acquisition Corp, Ares Management Corp, Renalytix PLC, sells Standard AVB Financial Corp, Dycom Industries Inc, AerCap Holdings NV, Perspecta Inc, Outset Medical Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harbor Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Harbor Advisors LLC owns 187 stocks with a total value of $506 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Harbor Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harbor+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 261,711 shares, 41.54% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,700 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 148,400 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 27,656 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,570 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30%

Harbor Advisors LLC initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $120.13 and $140.48, with an estimated average price of $132.55. The stock is now traded at around $140.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 50,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harbor Advisors LLC initiated holding in Flame Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.61 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.67. The stock is now traded at around $9.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 430,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harbor Advisors LLC initiated holding in Renalytix PLC. The purchase prices were between $23.56 and $34.25, with an estimated average price of $29.85. The stock is now traded at around $28.399900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harbor Advisors LLC initiated holding in Liberty Media Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $10.44, with an estimated average price of $10.21. The stock is now traded at around $10.139600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harbor Advisors LLC initiated holding in Ares Management Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.04 and $63.67, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $71.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harbor Advisors LLC initiated holding in Cimarex Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $59.39 and $74.25, with an estimated average price of $67.39. The stock is now traded at around $65.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harbor Advisors LLC added to a holding in Silvergate Capital Corp by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $80.82 and $166.49, with an estimated average price of $114.12. The stock is now traded at around $100.246700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harbor Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Standard AVB Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $32.64 and $33, with an estimated average price of $32.85.

Harbor Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Dycom Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $70.51 and $98.74, with an estimated average price of $86.17.

Harbor Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Outset Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $41.49 and $59.92, with an estimated average price of $51.05.

Harbor Advisors LLC sold out a holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The sale prices were between $51.21 and $61.38, with an estimated average price of $57.78.

Harbor Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.

Harbor Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Air Transport Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $22.89 and $30.7, with an estimated average price of $25.99.