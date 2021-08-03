Keysight Launches Scienlab Battery Pack Test System with High Voltage Silicon Carbide Technology

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the Scienlab+SL1700A+Series, the next generation battery pack test system for high voltage battery packs - up to 1500 V for automotive and industrial application.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803005728/en/

SL1700A Series Scienlab Battery Test System – Pack Level – Up to 270 kW. (Photo: Business Wire)

Customers need vast labs with multiple test channels to develop batteries, but space and power supplies are limited. Keysight’s SL1700A Series utilizes new high voltage silicon carbide (SiC) technology to achieve higher efficiency and energy recovery capabilities, which is crucial to reduce overall lab costs. It provides high power in a small footprint and is modular and upgradable to address future power needs.

“Our next generation battery pack test systems based on high voltage SiC technology, provide more power and higher voltages in less space, when compared to similar systems,” said Michael Schugt, managing technology director of Keysight’s Automotive & Energy Solutions group. “When combined with the solutions energy efficiency, it allows our customers to design new batteries in their lab with greater flexibility.”

A battery pack is a complex system involving high voltages and currents, electrical and mechanical components, cooling system and a battery management system (BMS). All components require thorough testing to draw conclusions about the durability, range, efficiency and heating of the pack. Keysight’s SL1700A Series addresses these requirements and offers the following key features:

A small footprint to deliver high power and more output in a reduced space.

High energy recovery capabilities, reducing energy consumption and lowering lab running costs.

Synchronized control of all components in the test environment, including climate chamber, conditioning of the device under test (DUT) and BMS.

Recorded measured values to use as a variable during the remainder of the test sequence.

Direct evaluation of data using practical analysis tools: post-processing is not necessary.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight’s SL1700A Series is available here.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.keysight.com%2Fgo%2Fnews and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803005728/en/

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership