Advantech to Exhibit State-of-the-Art Healthcare Products and Solutions at HIMSS21

Advantech–a global leader of advanced IoT intelligence systems and embedded platforms—today announced its exhibition at the world-class Healthcare+Information+and+Management+Systems+Society (HIMSS) global health conference and exhibition, which will be held at the Venetian-Sands Expo Center, the Caesars Forum Conference Center and the Wynn in Las Vegas from Aug. 9 – 13, 2021.

Each year, this forum attracts top companies and the best and brightest minds in healthcare and IT verticals to learn, collaborate and exchange ideas on the compelling trends, services and products that are available in today’s ever-changing marketplace. Throughout this year’s hybrid in-person and digital conference, Advantech experts will be available to discuss their proprietary Internet of Things (IoT) portfolio, patient-focused design solutions, innovative hardware and software computing components and services for the healthcare industry.

“Each year, HIMSS brings together the most elite companies and professionals across healthcare IT to share breakthrough and lifesaving technologies. This year we expect an even more exciting and informative event with the return of in-person gatherings,” said Clay Fazio, associate vice president of product management at Advantech. “Advantech is always at the forefront of creating superior medical device tech and solutions in the healthcare space and we look forward to showcasing some of our latest innovations while networking with like-minded individuals in Las Vegas this year.”

Located at booth #4065, Advantech will display healthcare products that “Enable an Intelligent Planet.” The medical IT powerhouse is pleased to showcase the following solutions:

Telehealth Solutions | Leveraging VeeMed’s™ platform for the entire continuum of care, Advantech’s AMiS-72 Telehealth Cart, Horus Scope and Medical Video Conference Software is a complete solution for telehealth applications. The AMiS medical cart series is designed to optimize the provision of patient care and allow mobile point-of-care service.

Tablets | Advantech's devices are compatible with Imprivata OneSign®, a single sign-on (SSO) solution that enables fast, secure, no-click access to clinical and administrative applications by eliminating the need to repeatedly type usernames and passwords. These tablets provide value-added solutions that benefit hospital workflows, ethnographic research studies and healthcare consultancies.

Patient Experience | Advantech has also teamed up with HealthHub's patient infotainment and RCare's End-to-End Rapid Deployment Nurse Call System with an all-in-one touchscreen caregiver console and server. The plug-and-play platform is preprogrammed by RCare's expert technicians giving administrators the ability to quickly and effectively conduct both onsite and field hospital monitoring. This out-of-the box solution can be installed in minutes and includes one small touchscreen server, one pendant for each resident or patient (up to 40), and four pagers.

Medical AI | Advantech has teamed up with OrthoGrid, a global medtech leader offering an AI-driven surgical navigation platform, and NVIDIA as the AI computing platform to be used with Advantech hardware (USM-500) to create a total solution for medical, healthcare and life science AI. Additionally, Advantech and LIPS have partnered to create a visual sensing solution with Intel RealSense 3D Camera, which will be showcased at the expo.

OR Video Management | As a member of the SDVoE (AV over IP) alliance, Advantech will highlight its video over IP solutions and OR Live Streaming technology.

Intelligent Hospital | In the intelligent hospital area of the 20 by 20 booth, Advantech will display its Nursing Dashboard solution, an electronic whiteboard for use in a nursing station to provide clear information and notification alerts in addition to its wayfinding solution in partnership with 22 Miles.

Advantech’s medical computing systems satisfy UL60601-1 and EN60601-1 regulations for medical safety, feature IPX1 certification and drip-proof enclosures for dust and water protection and are CCC-certified for electronic safety.

For more information about Advantech and the wide array of solutions it offers, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.advantech.com%2Fsolutions%2Fihealthcare.

ABOUT ADVANTECH: Founded in 1983, Advantech is a world-leader in providing trusted, innovative embedded and automation products and solutions. With a portfolio of over 1,000 products and a network of more than 8,000 talented people working in 92 major cities worldwide, the Industry 4.0 accelerator offers a comprehensive Internet of Things (IoT) portfolio, customer-centric design services and global logistics support. Renowned for developing and manufacturing high-quality, high-performance hardware and software computing components as well as complete platforms for more than 30 years, the billion-dollar company collaborates closely with select partners across a diverse range of market sectors to provide edge-to-cloud solutions for a wide array of applications—driving smart cities, smart factories and the advancement of industrial and commercial IoT—while achieving the collective corporate vision of enabling an intelligent planet. Advantech is a subsidiary of Advantech Co., Ltd. (TAIDEX: 2395). For more information, visit www.Advantech.com. Find Advantech on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

