Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Teladoc Health Inc, Sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Church & Dwight Co Inc, ServiceNow Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Milford, PA, based Investment company Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Teladoc Health Inc, Moderna Inc, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Church & Dwight Co Inc, ServiceNow Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC owns 84 stocks with a total value of $582 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/biondo+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC
  1. Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 47,489 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 303,194 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
  3. IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 46,366 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
  4. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 74,985 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
  5. Square Inc (SQ) - 106,120 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $197.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 135,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47. The stock is now traded at around $150.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 36,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $383.058500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 24,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX)

Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.5 and $17.24, with an estimated average price of $13.51. The stock is now traded at around $16.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 265,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.49 and $96.31, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $80.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 28,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL)

Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.23 and $49.4, with an estimated average price of $47.72. The stock is now traded at around $51.426300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 20,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 140.13%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3365.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 5,182 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 22.17%. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $497.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 38,858 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31.

Sold Out: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)

Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The sale prices were between $83.05 and $89.89, with an estimated average price of $86.5.

Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28.



Here is the complete portfolio of Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC keeps buying
