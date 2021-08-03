Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Teladoc Health Inc, Sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Church & Dwight Co Inc, ServiceNow Inc

New Purchases: NVDA, TDOC, MRNA, BCRX, FANG, FQAL, FDVV, BK, REGN,

Milford, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Teladoc Health Inc, Moderna Inc, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Church & Dwight Co Inc, ServiceNow Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC owns 84 stocks with a total value of $582 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 47,489 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 303,194 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02% IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 46,366 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 74,985 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44% Square Inc (SQ) - 106,120 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%

Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $197.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 135,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47. The stock is now traded at around $150.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 36,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $383.058500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 24,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.5 and $17.24, with an estimated average price of $13.51. The stock is now traded at around $16.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 265,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.49 and $96.31, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $80.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 28,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.23 and $49.4, with an estimated average price of $47.72. The stock is now traded at around $51.426300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 20,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 140.13%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3365.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 5,182 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 22.17%. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $497.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 38,858 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31.

Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The sale prices were between $83.05 and $89.89, with an estimated average price of $86.5.

Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28.