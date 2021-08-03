Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Teladoc Health Inc, Sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Church & Dwight Co Inc, ServiceNow Inc

- New Purchases: NVDA, TDOC, MRNA, BCRX, FANG, FQAL, FDVV, BK, REGN,
- Added Positions: AMZN, ILMN, EXAS, SPG, ADP, CVX, GIS, PG, ABBV, VZ, VFC, SO, MMM, MCD, LMT, ITW, XOM, DUK, BMY, TFC, AMGN, JNJ, JPM, LOW, MSFT, TLT, TIP, SLQD, MTUM, IEF, GBF, IUSG, IWP, IGE, REGL, RSP, TDIV, GLD,
- Reduced Positions: TEAM, ADBE, GOOGL, SIVB, MCI, DGRO, DON, DTN, HDV, BOMN,
- Sold Out: VRTX, CHD, NOW,
These are the top 5 holdings of Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC
- Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 47,489 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 303,194 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
- IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 46,366 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 74,985 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
- Square Inc (SQ) - 106,120 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $197.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 135,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47. The stock is now traded at around $150.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 36,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $383.058500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 24,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX)
Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.5 and $17.24, with an estimated average price of $13.51. The stock is now traded at around $16.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 265,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)
Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.49 and $96.31, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $80.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 28,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL)
Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.23 and $49.4, with an estimated average price of $47.72. The stock is now traded at around $51.426300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 20,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 140.13%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3365.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 5,182 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 22.17%. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $497.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 38,858 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31.Sold Out: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)
Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The sale prices were between $83.05 and $89.89, with an estimated average price of $86.5.Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28.
