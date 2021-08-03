TGI Completes Phase I of Advent City in Yucatan, Mexico (update)

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

TGI Completes Phase I of Advent City in Yucatan, Mexico (update)

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

NORTH BRUNSWICK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC. (OTC Markets:TSPG) ("TGI"), an alternate energy and infrastructure company, announced today that it has completed Phase I of the infrastructure for ADVENT CITY, a TGI Community - Taak-Bal ADVENT CITY in Yucatan, Mexico. As stated before, the project is going to be treated as a pilot project, where we had begun implementing all the technologies available to TGI - either owned, acquired, or outsourced.

Phase I consists of construction of main roads, irrigation systems, reforestation, lots of new trees, flowers, some fencing, expanded and cleaned cenotes and areas around them, cleared and prepped area for main kitchen for all the restaurants and cafes. Next Phase is to complete water park, hospitality areas for resort, restaurants and get ready for residential construction.

Our plans also call for an addition of a medical center for medical tourism, R & D technology incubator, indoor vertical farming, to provide fresh fruits, vegetables and other high value and nutritious foods to the entire ADVENT Community, which will also include 3 restaurants, an entertainment area, a convention center, up to 700 residential homes and up to 120 garden apartments.

Our residential homes will offer up to 700 modern design two to three-bedroom homes, with basic prices starting at $350,000.00. The average cost of the lot is about $50,000, which is estimated at $280MM in sales. Condo Hotel Garden Apartments one to two bedrooms, with basic prices, start at $250,000, which is estimated at $30MM in sales. TGI anticipates cost of construction not to exceed 60% of total cost of construction, which would leave the Company 40% gross margin.

ADVENT CITY will offer management services for absentee owners to keep it as investment properties. ADVENT CITY will offer the latest green sustainable technologies for power, waste, sewer, and water, security, and communications, standalone microgrids with EV charging technology, IOT, and AI to manage the entire operation.

For more information, please see www.otcMarkets.com under ticker symbol 'TSPG', and visit our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/TGISolarPower/.

About TGI Solar: TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC. is a diversified holding company. TGI's strategy is to acquire innovative and patented technologies, components, processes, designs, and methods in alternate energy and infrastructure with commercial value that will give a competitive market advantage and generate shareholder value.

Safe Harbor Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1965: Those statements contained herein which are not historical are forward-looking statements, and as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual operating results to materially differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, certain delays that are beyond the company's control, with respect to market acceptance of new technologies, or product delays in the testing and evaluation of products, and other risks, as detailed in the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission

For further info:

[email protected]
917-353-5099

SOURCE: TGi Solar Power Group, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658238/TGI-Completes-Phase-I-of-Advent-City-in-Yucatan-Mexico-update

img.ashx?id=658238

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment