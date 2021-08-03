Pfizer - Wind Beneath its Wings

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Pfizer - Wind Beneath its Wings

The Covid-19 vaccine is powering the drug giant to new heights

Author's Avatar
Praveen Chawla
Aug 03, 2021

Summary

  • Pfizer has produced extremely strong numbers this year.
  • The Covid-19 vaccine obviously has had a huge effect, but other big drugs are doing very well too.
  • The new Pfizer is now focused on prescription research based biopharmaceuticals.
  • I think the stock is more than 30% undervalued.
Article's Main Image

Pfizer Inc. (

PFE, Financial) has delivered remarkable results powered by its Covid-19 vaccine, BNT162b2, which it developed with German partner BioNtech SE (BNTC, Financial). Pfizer said it now expects revenue of approximately $33.5 billion in 2021 for its Covid-19 vaccine alone. This is the highest single-year revenue for any drug in history.

The updates on Pfizer’s vaccine were part of the company’s second-quarter financial report. Overall, Pfizer reported adjusted diluted earnings of $1.07 per share and sales of $19 billion for the quarter, beating the consensus estimates, which called for earnings of $0.97 per share and sales of $18.7 billion. Pfizer also increased its estimates for the full fiscal year, saying it now expects adjusted diluted earnings between $3.95 and $4.05, up from its previous estimate of between $3.55 and $3.65.

Pfizer is also developing booster shots for its Covid-19 vaccines, and some countries, including Israel, have already implemented programs to provide boosters to their most vulnerable people.

The New Pfizer

Last year, Pfizer split off its old drug division “Upjohn,” combining it with generics company Mylan to form Viatris (

VTRS, Financial). Viatris shares were distributed to shareholders as a result of the merger. Previously, the company had also combined its consumer health products (over the counter drugs) group with that of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK, Financial), which will also be spun out as independent company.

The so-called "New Pfizer" is now a pure play innovation based prescription biopharmaceutical company. This model has the potential to report far higher growth numbers and attract higher valuation multiples, though the downside is that if the company fails to keep producing blockbuster drugs, share prices could experience an equally sharp drop.

Based on analyst estimates for future earnings and the stock's historical valuation multiples, the GF Value line is predicting a sharp rise of Pfizer’s intrinsic value through the end of the year. The momentum appears to be with Pfizer.

1422606441222623232.png

It's not only the Covid-19 vaccine that is providing upside, though. Other major drugs in Pfizer’s portfolio continue to deliver, as shown in the below slide from the company’s recent earnings presentation.

1422660425199243264.png

Pfizer's R&D head said the company is working on other mRNA based vaccines with its partner BioNtech, including a flu vaccine with higher efficacy than currently available. It will first focus on prophylactic (preventative) vaccines, and then work on vaccines for therapeutic areas including rare disease and oncology.

The chart below compares Pfizer’s income statement from the previous quarter and the year before. As we can see, net profits are booming.

1422660428261085184.png

Conclusion

Pfizer has indicated that it expects a 6% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) on its top line and a “double digit” CAGR on the bottom line through 2025. Looking at the long-term historical EPS chart, Pfizer has been growing its EPS at a rate of 8% per year.

1422625321055801344.png

Using the GuruFocus discounted cash flow (DCF) calculator, I came up with an intrinsic value estimate of $67.25 per share for Pfizer, with a margin of safety of 33% (below are the assumptions I used). Given Pfizer’s focus on biopharma and the recent momentum, I don’t think this is an outrageous estimate.

1422660429305466880.png

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I am/we are Long PFE
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment