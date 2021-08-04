Aditxt Provides Update on AditxtReprogramming's™ Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy Therapeutic Platform

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Aditxt Provides Update on AditxtReprogramming's™ Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy Therapeutic Platform

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

Aditxt%2C+Inc. (the “Company” or “Aditxt”) (Nasdaq: ADTX), a biotech innovation company with a mission to improve the health of the immune system, today announced its Psoriasis clinical program will now be slated for 2022 instead of December 2021 as previously announced. The updated timeline is due to a lengthier large scale clinical grade manufacturing and approval process for initiating toxicology studies. Meanwhile, Aditxt has continued to strengthen the data set that will be supporting regulatory submissions for the Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy™ (ADi™) platform for evaluation of ADi in clinical studies for skin allografting and type 1 diabetes in addition to the trials planned for psoriasis.

The Company is also announcing the expansion of its preclinical ADi program to include antigen-specific immune cell modulation for multiple sclerosis (MS), alongside its existing projects focused on type 1 diabetes and skin allografting. Broadening the therapeutic programs to include MS is intended to address an important clinical need in addition to demonstrating the utility of ADi as an antigen-specific immune tolerance platform.

‘’We’ve chosen to target our research into MS because there is a significant clinical unmet need for therapies that aid repair of damage caused by MS that impacts nerve cells in the central nervous system,” said Amro Albanna, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Aditxt. “This development is a natural evolution of our business model for therapeutics, which is focused on early-stage clinical development in partnership with life sciences leaders and partners.”

ADi is a nucleic acid-based technology, which utilizes a novel approach that mimics the way a person’s body naturally induce tolerance to their own tissues (“therapeutically induced immune tolerance”). ADi is designed and being developed to retrain the immune system to become tolerant to transplanted tissues, allergens and self-tissues that have become the target of autoimmunity. This therapeutic approach is designed to modulate the immune cells that specifically attack the target tissues rather than indiscriminately suppressing or blind folding the immune response.

Aditxt is continuing to build its patent portfolio protecting ADi with the addition of new patent families in 2021. To date, Aditxt’s worldwide exclusively licensed ADi intellectual property portfolio is comprised of 96 issued patents, and 22 pending applications.

About Aditxt:
Aditxt is developing technologies specifically focused on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. Aditxt’s immune monitoring technology is designed to provide a personalized comprehensive profile of the immune system. Aditxt’s immune reprogramming technology is designed to retrain the immune system to induce tolerance with an objective of addressing rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. For more information, please visit: www.aditxt.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s ongoing and planned product and business development; the Company’s intellectual property position; the Company’s ability to develop commercial functions; expectations regarding product launch and revenue; the Company’s results of operations, cash needs, spending, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies; the industry in which the Company operates; and the trends that may affect the industry or the Company. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210804005222r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210804005222/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment