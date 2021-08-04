Usio Partners with Voyager Digital to Enable Merchants and ISVs to Accept Cryptocurrency as a Form of Payment

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc. ( USIO), a FinTech and integrated electronic payment solutions provider, announced today that it has partnered with Voyager Digital, the fast-growing cryptocurrency app and platform, to enable its merchants to accept many prominent cryptocurrencies as payment.



Louis Hoch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Usio, said, “Since its inception, Usio has been an innovator in the FinTech industry. The introduction of new technology that enables our merchants to accept various types of cryptocurrencies as a form of tender for all of our payment acceptance solutions further illustrates our commitment to forward-thinking thought leadership in the industry. Use of cryptocurrency is on the rise. Providing our merchants with the ability to accept crypto safely and securely, just like we provide with traditional electronic payment options, will enable the merchants and ISV’s we serve to meet the increasingly diverse payment needs of their customers, which we anticipate will increase customer participation, retention and revenue. The development of this new technology further reinforces our commitment to cryptocurrency markets, which already includes supporting the electronic payment and disbursement needs of crypto exchanges and related organizations.”

Stephen Ehrlich, CEO and Co-Founder of Voyager said, “We are pleased to build on our strong, long-term relationship with Usio by partnering on this exciting, new initiative to facilitate cryptocurrency payments globally at the merchant and ISV-level. The combination of Usio’s innovative, client-facing technology and Voyager’s state-of-the-art, scalable and secure payment offering, via our recent Coinify acquisition, is coming together just as the adoption of cryptocurrency as a form of payment is experiencing exponential growth. This new program will provide both merchants and ISVs an efficient, cost-effective, and seamless tool that responds to the evolution in payment trends.”

Usio’s unique new product will enable merchants to accept cryptocurrency as payment in-person, online, via electronic invoice or text-to-pay, among others, and can be transacted using the Voyager app. Usio will support as many as sixty cryptocurrencies across the globe, making it simple, convenient, and safe. This is a new way for Usio merchants to allow customers to checkout with cryptocurrency for online purchases, donations, tax payments and more. The introduction of a crypto option reinforces our commitment to offering Usio merchants more convenient options for their customers to pay. Customers can check out safely and easily, quickly converting cryptocurrency holdings to US dollars at checkout, with clear conversion rates and no additional fees--all in real time with no exchange risk in price fluctuation that some non-stable crypto currencies experience.

Usio expects this service to be available in late 2021.

About Usio, Inc.



Usio, Inc. ( USIO), a leading FinTech integrated payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, crypto exchanges and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Austin, Texas and Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville.

Websites: www.usio.com, www.singularpayments.com, www.payfacinabox.com, www.akimbocard.com and www.usiooutput.com.

About Voyager Digital Ltd.

Voyager Digital Ltd. (CSE: VYGR; OTCQX: VYGVF; FRA: UCD2) is the fast-growing, publicly traded cryptocurrency platform founded in 2018 to bring choice, transparency, and cost efficiency to the marketplace. Voyager offers a secure way to invest and trade in over 60 different crypto assets, with zero commissions, using its easy-to-use mobile application, and earn rewards of up to 12 percent APY on more than 30 cryptocurrencies. Through its subsidiary Coinify ApS, Voyager provides crypto payment solutions for both consumers and merchants around the globe. To learn more about the company, please visit https://www.investvoyager.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

