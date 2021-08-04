ConsenSys Evolves Customer Experience and Trust with LivePerson

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

ConsenSys Evolves Customer Experience and Trust with LivePerson

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

In its constant quest to hone its support services for Web3 users, ConsenSys is partnering with LivePerson to provide conversational AI support for its blockchain and crypto communities, starting with users of leading crypto wallet MetaMask. These industry-leading experiences will provide immediate, trusted responses and give them the solutions they need faster than ever. Users can expect to access the new customer experience in November.

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ConsenSys, a market-leading blockchain technology company, is strengthening its customer experience by collaborating with LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), a global leader in conversational AI. With cryptocurrency and decentralized finance adoption accelerating at a tremendous pace, ConsenSys users will be further empowered to get the support they need and can trust — at the moment they need it — through the scalability and speed of AI-powered messaging.

ConsenSys is partnering with LivePerson to provide conversational AI support for its blockchain and crypto communities.

These quick, personalized digital experiences will launch for MetaMask, the world's most popular noncustodial digital wallet, trusted by over eight million monthly active users to buy, store, send, and swap tokens. This significant improvement aims to empower MetaMask users by creating a better customer experience as the community continues to grow exponentially.

"The very nature of MetaMask and decentralized finance — its nascence and complexity — demands education and support. We believe that this collaboration with LivePerson will help us drive meaningful engagement with the MetaMask community in a very agile way," explained Dan Finlay, Co-founder and Lead Developer on MetaMask.

ConsenSys currently offers extensive support for MetaMask through several channels liketicketing,community,Twitter, andDiscord but has found that the majority of issues brought up in these channels already have clear, documented descriptions and guides. This collaboration with LivePerson will provide users with the simple and convenient option to start an immediate conversation with an AI and access educational information on-demand. All of the current Support options available today will remain available.

"Working with partners like LivePerson helps match cutting-edge technology with the best-in-class customer experiences that our community expects," said Dror Avieli, VP Customer Success at ConsenSys. "We're excited to work with a conversational AI partner with expertise in decentralized tech to bring these trusted, efficient experiences to the communities that use our leading technology."

"As sophisticated, tech-savvy investors in a bleeding-edge field, crypto and DeFi community members are looking for high-end customer experiences," said Rob LoCascio, founder and CEO of LivePerson. "ConsenSys is leading the industry in putting customers first, deepening relationships, and dramatically reducing exposure to phishing and scamming by providing easy AI-powered access to trusted resources. We're proud to work with one of the most sophisticated DeFi companies as they build care and acquisition on our Conversational Cloud."

These AI-powered conversations will be available in English on both MetaMask Extension and MetaMask Mobile.

Further details about the ConsenSys-LivePerson partnership and conversational AI-powered experiences are available on LivePerson's blog.

About ConsenSys
ConsenSys is the leading Ethereum software company. We enable developers, enterprises, and people worldwide to build next-generation applications, launch modern financial infrastructure, and access the decentralized web. Our product suite, composed of Infura, Quorum, Codefi, MetaMask, Truffle, and Diligence, serves millions of users, supports billions of blockchain-based queries for our clients, and has handled billions of dollars in digital assets. Ethereum is the largest programmable blockchain in the world, leading in business adoption, developer community, and DeFi activity. On this trusted, open-source foundation, we are building the digital economy of tomorrow. To explore our products and solutions, visit http://consensys.net/.

About LivePerson, Inc.
LivePerson makes life easier for people and brands everywhere through trusted conversational AI. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, GM Financial, and The Home Depot, use our conversational solutions to orchestrate humans and AI at scale and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship — a conversational relationship — with their millions of consumers. LivePerson has been named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies list for its leadership in artificial intelligence. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com.

CONTACT:
Mike Tague
[email protected]

liveperson_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY64094&sd=2021-08-04 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consensys-evolves-customer-experience-and-trust-with-liveperson-301348107.html

SOURCE LivePerson, Inc.; ConsenSys

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY64094&Transmission_Id=202108040900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY64094&DateId=20210804
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment