Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Webcast to Follow

Gig Harbor, Washington, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (“Harbor,” “Harbor Custom Homes®,” or the ”Company”), ( HCDI), an innovative and market leading real estate company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, today announced it will release second quarter 2021 financial results on August 17, 2021.

Harbor will also host a conference call following the earnings release on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss the second quarter results and the Company’s outlook. The public may access the conference call through a live audio webcast available at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=146167 .

Those who would like to submit written questions in advance, please email: [email protected]

In addition, the conference call will be available by telephone at 1-877-407-0789 (for international callers, dial 1-201-689-8562), and refer to “Harbor” or conference ID: 13722198. A replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks at 1-844-512-2921 (for international callers, dial 1-412-317-6671) using the replay PIN: 13722198.