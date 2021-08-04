Fiverr and Wix Join Forces to Help Make the Web Accessible for Everyone

Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, and Wix (Nasdaq: WIX), a leading global SaaS platform to create, manage and grow an online presence, are teaming up to provide a unique program where experts from Wix will train people with disabilities to build accessible websites. The participants can then offer their services as web accessibility builders on the Fiverr platform.

As part of the program, Wix will train the participants to build websites and more specifically, to make them accessible. Fiverr will then educate participants on how to become successful sellers on the Fiverr platform. After completion, participants will have the opportunity to monetize their new skills on Fiverr by becoming freelancers.

“We believe that the future of the internet is one where anyone, anywhere can access any site of their choosing, no matter their abilities,” said Mor Levinhar Tzang, Lead for Fiverr Empower, Fiverr’s program dedicated to providing opportunities for people with disabilities. “We are happy to cooperate with Wix as both companies share the same values in providing opportunities for all and making the internet more accessible. This initiative gives us the opportunity to help empower the disabled community and provide them with the tools and resources they need to earn income as freelance Wix web designers on Fiverr.”

The program contributes to the global effort around world inclusiveness and creates real, equal opportunities for this community. By giving additional support and education, the two companies are coming together to help program participants gain professional experience, and empower them to succeed.

“We believe that the web is meant to be a place for everyone, and we’re proud to partner with Fiverr to serve this vision,” said Nir Horesh, Head of Accessibility at Wix. “In educating more people to build accessible websites we are making the internet more inclusive so that everyone can visit and enjoy it.”

The training will be virtual and the first class will be open to people based in the U.S. with future plans to expand the program globally.

For more information about the program and to apply, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Flp.fiverr.com%2Fwebsite-accessibility%2F.

