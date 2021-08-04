Fiverr and Wix Join Forces to Help Make the Web Accessible for Everyone

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Fiverr and Wix Join Forces to Help Make the Web Accessible for Everyone

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, and Wix (Nasdaq: WIX), a leading global SaaS platform to create, manage and grow an online presence, are teaming up to provide a unique program where experts from Wix will train people with disabilities to build accessible websites. The participants can then offer their services as web accessibility builders on the Fiverr platform.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210804005138/en/

shutterstock_1897129108.jpg

Fiverr and Wix are teaming up to provide a unique program where experts from Wix will train people with disabilities to build accessible websites. Participants can then offer their services as web accessibility builders on the Fiverr platform. (Photo: Business Wire)

As part of the program, Wix will train the participants to build websites and more specifically, to make them accessible. Fiverr will then educate participants on how to become successful sellers on the Fiverr platform. After completion, participants will have the opportunity to monetize their new skills on Fiverr by becoming freelancers.

“We believe that the future of the internet is one where anyone, anywhere can access any site of their choosing, no matter their abilities,” said Mor Levinhar Tzang, Lead for Fiverr Empower, Fiverr’s program dedicated to providing opportunities for people with disabilities. “We are happy to cooperate with Wix as both companies share the same values in providing opportunities for all and making the internet more accessible. This initiative gives us the opportunity to help empower the disabled community and provide them with the tools and resources they need to earn income as freelance Wix web designers on Fiverr.”

The program contributes to the global effort around world inclusiveness and creates real, equal opportunities for this community. By giving additional support and education, the two companies are coming together to help program participants gain professional experience, and empower them to succeed.

“We believe that the web is meant to be a place for everyone, and we’re proud to partner with Fiverr to serve this vision,” said Nir Horesh, Head of Accessibility at Wix. “In educating more people to build accessible websites we are making the internet more inclusive so that everyone can visit and enjoy it.”

The training will be virtual and the first class will be open to people based in the U.S. with future plans to expand the program globally.

For more information about the program and to apply, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Flp.fiverr.com%2Fwebsite-accessibility%2F.

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to change how the world works together. Since 2010, the Fiverr platform has been at the forefront of the future of work connecting businesses of all sizes with skilled freelancers offering digital services in more than 500 categories, across 9 verticals including graphic design, digital marketing, programming, video and animation. In the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, over 3.8 million customers bought a wide range of services from freelancers across more than 160 countries. We invite you to become part of the future of work by visiting us at fiverr.com, read our+blog and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210804005138r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210804005138/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment