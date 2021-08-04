Forwardly's Ligand Innovation Global Makes Significant Strides Towards FDA Submission

Mississauga, ON and Henderson, NV, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Dayo Olakulehin, CEO of Ligand Innovation Global, Inc., (“Ligand”) a partially owned company and partner of Forwardly, Inc. (OTCMKT: FORW), announced today that the Ligand has achieved significant breakthroughs in its development of the latest prototype of the LifeAir G1 portable ventilator.



After several trial configurations, Ligand’s engineering team has designed an airway circuitry that delivers maximal tidal volumes even with maximum lung resistance. Putting it in layman’s terms, Dr. Olakulehin stated, “That's technical jargon for ‘the device works!’. We have tested the new airway design on a calibrated test lung, and it is working well.”

As shown in the illustrations below, the system was able to deliver a consistent tidal volume even with changes to the tubing length and system volume

Ligand’s next steps will be to build a 3D printed mock-up of the bag compression mechanism and produce extensive data from the working airway circuitry. A final build of the prototype is expected for late October and an FDA submission should be completed by December 2021. “While supply chain issues remain a challenge, we are cautiously optimistic that we can recoup some of the time delay and perhaps submit ahead of the current target date.”, Dr. Olakulehin concluded.

Forwardly’s Medical Board of Advisors member, Dr. Michael Soffer stated, “The results from the redesigned airway circuitry are very encouraging and I believe that the engineers can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel. I am looking forward to soon flying to Mississauga and watching the prototype function. The medical world has had an urgent need for a device like this even before COVID became relevant.” Dr. Soffer participates in weekly reviews of the project’s development and progress.

About Ligand Innovation Global, Inc.

Ligand IG continues development of the LifeAir G1 Emergency Portable Ventilator to address the expense of conventional ventilator systems which require the intubation and sedation of the patient. Ligand IG expects these units to become readily available, at a greatly reduced cost, to hospitals, nursing homes, and other sites where emergency, life-saving equipment, such as defibrillators are a necessity. Additional information regarding Ligand IG can be found at www.LigandGlobal.com.

About Forwardly, Inc.

Forwardly is an opportunity investor seeking to partner in fresh ideas. The company is headed by George Sharp, a longtime whistleblower, advocate against microcap fraud, and defender of shareholder rights. In addition to his continued participation in these activities, Mr. Sharp consults to public companies, attorneys and those associated with the financial markets. He is also a former consultant to OTC Markets Group, Inc. Further information about Forwardly, Inc. can be obtained through its website at www.ForwardlyPlaced.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

CONTACT:

Forwardly, Inc.

3535 Executive Terminal Drive

Suite 110

Henderson, NV 89052

702-840-4433

Attachments