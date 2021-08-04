Marchex® Launches Integration with VinSolutions Connect CRM

Marchex (NASDAQ: MCHX), a leading conversational analytics and solutions company that connects the voice of the customer to your business, today launched an integration with VinSolutions Connect CRM, a leading dealership customer relationship management (CRM) system, that enables automotive dealers to deliver a better customer experience and automatically keep their CRM up-to-date with conversation events and outcomes.

The Marchex-VinSolutions partnership, which now integrates VinSolutions Connect CRM within the recently launched Marchex Engage for Automotive solution, builds greater efficiencies and productivity for dealership sales managers and salespeople. Automating data entry tasks by connecting the power of Marchex conversation intelligence to customer record maintenance enables dealers to have improved data hygiene and unlock the content of conversations for a better understanding of the customer experience and sales team performance.

“Delivering a great experience by phone and SMS is the differentiator in the automotive shopping journey, as customers increasingly qualify the store before they will visit. Now, more than ever, it’s critical for the details of conversations to be captured and connected to the customer’s record in VinSolutions Connect CRM,” said Matt Muilenburg, Marchex SVP of Automotive. “Marchex AI capabilities have disrupted the industry; dealers now have reliable data, at scale, that can be viewed down to an agent level.”

Dealerships and sales teams are benefitting from the features and capabilities of Marchex Engage for Automotive, a conversation intelligence solution that empowers sales teams to improve sales outcomes while delivering a better buying experience. It unlocks the content of consumer-to-dealership conversations and enables dealers to increase sales efficiency, take the right action to make the most of every opportunity, and sell more. Engage for Automotive enables dealers to:

Focus their sales team’s follow-up conversations on the best leads using Action Lists

Create deal-saving Action Alerts so a team specialist can save a lost sale after a conversation ends unsuccessfully

Drive accountability and ensure sellers follow up on leads

Have reality-based coaching discussions with sellers following recent sales conversations

With the new Marchex integration for VinSolutions, Dealers using VinSolutions Connect CRM with Marchex Engage for Automotive can now:

Ensure that customer records in their CRM system are automatically updated with conversation events and outcomes

Click-to-call any phone number from within their CRM system

More easily connect outbound calls from any phone, including mobile phones, without needing any special networking or integration of phones or softphones

“Marchex’s perspective and position in the automotive ecosystem makes them a natural for deep integration with VinSolutions Connect CRM,” said Chase Abbott, VP of Sales for Dealer Software Solutions at Cox Automotive. “Expect to see more and deeper integrations coming with Marchex to help dealers deliver the best customer experience possible.”

The Marchex Engage for Automotive integration for VinSolutions Connect CRM is available immediately at www.marchex.com%2Fproducts%2Fengage-for-automotive.

About VinSolutions

As the provider of VinSolutions Connect CRM, a leading dealership customer relationship management system, VinSolutions helps more than 5,000 dealers make every connection count. VinSolutions products integrate dealership systems, processes and tools to deliver a single view of the customer across the business – so dealers can focus on building relationships throughout the sales cycle. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Mission, Kansas, VinSolutions fosters dealership success by providing a fully customizable suite of solutions, including equity mining, market pricing and desking tools, combined with the continuous, personal support of a designated Performance Manager. VinSolutions is OEM certified by every major manufacturer and is Autosoft, CDK, Reynolds & Reynolds and Dealertrack DMS certified.

About Marchex

Marchex understands the best customers are those who call your company - they convert faster, buy more, and churn less. Marchex provides solutions that help companies drive more calls, understand what happens on those calls, and convert more of those callers into customers. Our actionable intelligence strengthens the connection between companies and their customers, bridging the physical and digital world, to help brands maximize their marketing investments and operating efficiencies to acquire the best customers.

Please visit www.marchex.com, www.marchex.com%2Fblog or %40marchex on Twitter (Twitter.com%2FMarchex), where Marchex discloses material information from time to time about the company and its business.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210804005208/en/