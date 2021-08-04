SFLMaven Reports Unaudited Mid-Year Financials: Double-digit Y/Y Sales Growth, Expanded Profitability

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

SFLMaven Reports Unaudited Mid-Year Financials: Double-digit Y/Y Sales Growth, Expanded Profitability

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / SFLMaven Corp. (OTC PINK:SFLM), ('SFLMaven' or the 'Company'), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, is pleased to announce the filing of the Company's unaudited financial performance data for the six months ended June 30, 2021, which featured strong expansion in business activity, as well as robust improvements in both top- and bottom-line metrics.

Financial Highlights for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (unaudited)

  • Total Sales of $4.8 million during the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
  • Total Sales increased more than 14% on year-over-year basis compared to Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
  • Accelerating Sales Growth with June Sales up 125% on year-over-year basis
  • Gross Profit of $608,423 for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021, up 194% on year-over-year basis
  • Inventory value at $770k as of June 30, 2021, up 28% on year-over-year basis
  • Total Current Assets up 17% on year-over-year basis

"We are seeing robust improvements in the core business both in terms of expanding overall sales and through operational efficiencies," commented Joseph Ladin, CEO of SFLMaven. "We are also working to build out additional sales channels, as exemplified by the recent addition of our 1stDibs.com SFLMaven store."

Management notes that the Company has implemented robust competitive bidding dynamics, refined ad campaigns, improved advertising efficiency, and scaled its quantity of listings, which are all supporting improvements to bottom-line cash flows from operations. The Company believes these factors will contribute to near-term profitability over coming quarters.

In addition, SFLMaven has begun to expand its market reach by diversifying sales channels for the first time in Company history. Management believes the implementation of a multi-channel digital strategy holds the potential to dramatically widen the Company's end-market customer footprint and market share in the high-end jewelry marketplace.

Ladin added, "Accelerating top-line growth to close out Q2 extrapolates very favorably for the second half of the year, especially given macro tailwinds for the luxury goods sector from leading economic indicators, record household savings ratios, a strong credit environment, and a very accommodative policy backdrop."

Follow SFLMaven on social media:

Twitter: @sflmaven
Instagram: sflmaven

About SFLMaven

SFLMaven Corp. (OTC PINK:SFLM), is a premium provider of high-end luxury goods to discerning clientele globally. SFLMaven has driven over $130 million in sales and 98,000 positive reviews since inception, famous for its Thursday Night Auction events on its top-rated eBay store.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.sflmaven.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SFLMaven Corp.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words 'believes,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'anticipates,' or 'may,' and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of SFLMaven, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SFLMaven's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SFLMaven cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SFLMaven undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by SFLMaven.

Corporate Contact
[email protected]

Public Relations
EDM Media, LLC
https://edm.media

SOURCE: SFLMaven Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658271/SFLMaven-Reports-Unaudited-Mid-Year-Financials-Double-digit-YY-Sales-Growth-Expanded-Profitability

img.ashx?id=658271

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment