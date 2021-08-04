Logo
Crexendo VIP Cloud Communications Solution named TMC 2021 Communications Solutions Product of the Year

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) an award-winning premier provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, and collaboration services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud communication solutions to any size business through our business partners, agents, and direct channels announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has awarded the 2021 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award to the Crexendo VIP Cloud Communication Solution. Crexendo's solutions currently support over 1.7M end users globally and was recently recognized as the fastest growing UCaaS platform in the United States.

Steven G. Mihaylo, Chief Executive Officer commented, "Our entire team is very honored to be recognized with this very prestigious award; we launched the VIP Cloud Communication Solution as part of our ongoing efforts to keep updating and improving the Crexendo suite of services. The VIP solution is the first major contribution from our merger with NetSapiens. We have combined the NetSapiens comprehensive suite of UCaaS, video conferencing, collaboration communication and interaction tools with the best of the Crexendo's award winning Ride the Cloud® features. I am convinced that this is the best solution in the industry and our customers will be very impressed with this offering. This award is evidence of the many benefits that Crexendo customers and the NetSapiens community will be receiving from our merger."

Doug Gaylor, President and Chief Operating Officer stated, "We are very pleased that TMC has recognized our new VIP UCaaS Platform with this very coveted award. We have built the VIP platform on a rock-solid foundation used by over 1.7 million users globally; it is hosted in geo-redundant Tier 5 Data Centers allowing Crexendo to provide a remarkable level of resiliency and reliability. Our confidence in the technology and the platform is the reason we have backed the VIP platform with the 100% UPTIME Guarantee* featuring the tag line, "No Downtime. No Kidding". I thank TMC for recognizing the efforts we have made in establishing our new VIP platform."

Rich Tehrani CEO of TMC stated "Congratulations to Crexendo for being honored with a Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award. The VIP Cloud Communication offeringis truly an innovative product and isamongst the best communications products and services available in the market today. I look forward to continued excellence from Crexendoin 2021 and beyond."

* See Guarantee for specific terms and limitations

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, and collaboration services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud communication solutions to any size business through our business partners, agents, and direct channels. Our solutions currently support over 1.7M end users globally and was recently recognized as the fastest growing UCaaS platform in the United States.

About TMC
Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. For more information about TMC, visit www.tmcnet.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements including but not limited to Crexendo: (i) launching the VIP Cloud Communication Solution as part of ongoing efforts to keep updating and improving the services; (ii) believing the VIP solution is the first major contribution from the merger with NetSapiens; (iii) having combined that NetSapiens comprehensive suite of unified communications (UC), video conferencing, collaboration communication and interaction tools with the best of the award winning Crexendo Ride the Cloud® features; (iv) being convinced the VIP platform is the best solution in industry and that the award confirms the many benefits that Crexendo customers and the NetSapiens community will be receiving from the merger; (v) having built the VIP platform on a rock-solid platform used by over 1.7 million customers; it is hosted in geo-redundant Tier 5 Data Centers allowing Crexendo to provide a remarkable level of resiliency and reliability; (vi) having sufficient confidence in the technology and the platform that it is backed the VIP platform with the 100% UPTIME Guarantee.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, quarterly Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC, and Definitive Proxy filed on April 26, 2021. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

Crexendo, Inc.
Doug Gaylor
President and Chief Operating Officer
602-732-7990
[email protected]

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658214/Crexendo-VIP-Cloud-Communications-Solution-named-TMC-2021-Communications-Solutions-Product-of-the-Year

img.ashx?id=658214

