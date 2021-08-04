Support.com Expands Tech Support Capabilities to Meet Rising Demand

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Support.com Expands Tech Support Capabilities to Meet Rising Demand

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

New capabilities leverage Support.com's Homesourcing℠ Cloud

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT), a leader in customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees, today announced the launch of a new platform, Homesourcing℠ Cloud, to expand its technical support services. Homesourcing℠ Cloud is a secure, proprietary cloud-based platform supporting a globally distributed workforce. It gives home-based experts access to a suite of tools that allow them to solve even the most complex problems: ExpertToolkit℠, SecureHub℠, and ExpertCRM℠.These resources are available as part of Support.com's white-labeled premium tech support subscription services for large enterprises, and direct to businesses and professional services firms, and consumers.

Support.com's tech support services will leverage a comprehensive suite of proprietary tools and solutions:

  • ExpertToolkit℠ - agent resources for efficient call resolution. ExpertToolkit includes secure remote device support for remote issue resolution; SeeSupport for real-time video and image sharing between customers and agents; and the Guided Paths® platform and library for dynamically branching troubleshooting.
  • SecureHub℠ - HIPAA and PCI-compliantoperational security enforcement, including location, device, and identity verification with advanced biometrics; two-way data encryption; and clean desk enforcement.
  • ExpertCRM℠ - CRM solution enabling data sharing and seamless customer interaction. Includes call analytics and dashboard, APIs for integration and data export; ticketing system with skills-based routing; and omnichannel customer contact capabilities.

Support.com is offering these services in response to the increased technological complexity of modern life. Recent data from Deloitte indicates that the average U.S. household now has over 25 connected devices, more than double the average of only a year ago. Support.com's solutions allow the company's experts to troubleshoot devices within the context of the entire smart home ecosystem, ensuring interoperability across all devices.

Business IT needs have grown more complex as well. The rise of virtual meetings, remote collaboration solutions, and cloud-based technology services have caused exponential growth in the array of software, devices and endpoints required for day-to-day operations. Support.com offers businesses and professional services firms Remote IT HelpDesk services that support all employee devices, ensuring employees stay connected, secure, and productive.

Support.com's global network of experts can provide customer and tech support for any location or vertical. The company's unique homesourcing℠ model allows Support.com to hyper-target, hire, and onboard highly-matched experts at the industry's fastest pace. Global team expansions in the US, Canada, India, the Philippines, Mexico, and Colombia allow Support.com to offer round-the-clock support services and true business process continuity.

"Real-world problems don't happen on a schedule," says Lance Rosenzweig, CEO of Support.com. "Support.com is there for customers after-hours, on weekends, or during holidays. We've developed a scalable platform to address complex technical problems. This is a sustainable model for tech support business continuity that is designed to adapt to whatever the future brings."

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) is a leading provider of customer and technical support solutions and security software delivered by home-based employees. For more than twenty years, the company has achieved stellar results for enterprise clients, leading businesses, and consumers. Support.com efficiently meets rapidly-changing market needs with a highly-scalable homesourcingSM model, IoT expertise, omnichannel solutions, and proprietary software. With no bricks and mortar facilities, no commuting, and a secure cloud-based infrastructure, Support.com is a global leader in sustainability. For more information, please visit www.support.com.Support.com, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer. For more information, visit www.support.com.

© 2021 Support.com, Inc. All rights reserved. Support.com and the Support.com logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Support.com, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Contact

Jacob Moelter
[email protected]

SOURCE: Support.com, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658309/Supportcom-Expands-Tech-Support-Capabilities-to-Meet-Rising-Demand

img.ashx?id=658309

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment