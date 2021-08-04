TECO 2030 to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com August 5th

PR Newswire

LYSAKER, Norway, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TECO 2030 ASA(OTCQB: TECFF), based in Norway, focused on hydrogen-based fuel cells for the maritime industry, today announced that Tore Enger, Group CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on August 5th.

DATE: August 5th, 2021

TIME: 12pm (NY Time), 6pm (Oslo)

LINK: https://bit.ly/3hUv6XG

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights:

TECO 2030 and infrastructure contractor Implenia Norway have been granted funding by the Norwegian state enterprise Enova to jointly develop and pilot hydrogen-powered solutions that will eliminate emissions at construction sites. The support granted by Enova amounts to NOK 15.6 million and will be provided over a period of 2.5 years, from September 2021 until the end of December 2023 . Click here to learn more.





TECO 2030's planned combined fuel cell factory and innovation centre in Narvik will become first large-scale production of hydrogen-based fuel cells. The plant will be established in a facility that was previously home to a factory operated by solar company REC. Click here to learn more. TECO 2030 announced in June that it will cooperate with the American manufacturer Chart Industries, Inc. on developing technological solutions that will capture carbon dioxide (CO ² ) emitted by ships and subsequently store it in liquid form. When fully developed, the carbon capture solution will become available as a key element in the TECO 2030 Future Funnel, an exhaust gas cleaning system for ships developed by TECO 2030. Click here to learn more.

About TECO 2030 ASA

Headquartered in Norway, TECO 2030 is a company that is developing cleantech that will help ships across the world reduce their environmental and climate footprints. The company's main focus is hydrogen fuel cells, which will enable ships and other heavy-duty applications to become emissions-free. The fuel cells will be made at TECO 2030's new innovation center and factory in Narvik in northern Norway, due to start pilot production in the second half of 2022.

TECO 2030 also delivers other solutions to help the maritime industry become better for the environment, such as exhaust gas cleaning and carbon capture systems for ships.

TECO 2030 was founded in autumn 2019 and is listed on Euronext Growth on Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: TECO). The company was secondarily listed on the U.S. OTCQB Venture Market in June 2021 (OTCQB: TECFF).

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.



A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

