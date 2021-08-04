August Members Engagement Meeting Recap

GuruFocus founder Dr. Charlie Tian went live today to speak with members and answer questions that came up during his presentation. He walked the audience through a live demonstration of using the Excel Add-In and the different functions and templates they can use for research and analysis.

Watch the full video here:

Tian’s presentation started off by walking the audience through a tutorial on where to find the Excel Add-In so that they can download and install it. He also made note that there is a Frequently Asked Questions section that offers troubleshooting tips for anyone that is having issues with the installation. As well, members are always welcome to reach out on chat or with a support ticket for additional help regarding the Excel Add-In.

From there the presentation turned to a live demonstration of the different functions that members have access to within the Excel Add-In. The first function that Tian used was GURUF which pulls from GuruFocus stock data. Here users are able to get access to any stock tickers that are tracked on the website and pull any of the metrics that are tracked in their financials. Examples from Walmart Inc. ( WMT, Financial), Moody’s Corporation ( MCO, Financial) and Amazon.com Inc. ( AMZN, Financial) were used to highlight some of the different ways data can be customized in a spreadsheet.

The next part of the demonstration looked at some of the premade templates that GuruFocus offers to members to use in the Excel Add-In. These allow quick access to things like the Peter Lynch Chart and the Fair Value Calculator. Each of these tools can also be customized by members within their spreadsheets to drastically speed up the research process. Tian used the example of JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( JPM, Financial) within a spreadsheet.

Next the presentation transitioned to take a look at both the GURUG and GURUE functions. These allow users to access guru and economic indicator data. With these tools members are able to access guru portfolios in a searchable spreadsheet and Tian answered a question about inflation by implementing the GURUE function.

The last section of Tian’s demonstration on the Excel Add-In showed off the newest function GURUI. This function was added just last week and gives users access to the industry data on GuruFocus. Overall, the function is relatively simple in its operation but gives access to a great deal of data for members to pull into their research process.

Tian rounded out his presentation by taking questions from the audience that ranged from the potential delisting of Chinese stocks like Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. ( BABA, Financial) and Tencent Holdings Ltd. ( TCEHY, Financial). He also returned to other new features on the site like the Map and Bubble charts that are available in the All-In-One Screener.