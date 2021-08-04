Logo
Commvault Receives Highest Product Scores for Three Out of Three Use Cases in the 2021 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

The Company was recognized among 12 vendors in the 2021 report

PR Newswire

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Aug. 4, 2021

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise leader in Intelligent Data Services across on-premises, cloud and SaaS environments, announced that Gartner, Inc., which delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams, has given it the highest Product Scores across all three use cases in the 2021 Critical Capabilities report: datacenter environments (4.13/5), cloud environments (4.02/5), and edge environments (4.01/5).1This is the second year in a row that Commvault has achieved the highest scores in all three Critical Capabilities use cases as identified by the Gartner report. Commvault was also recently named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions.

commvault_new__logo.jpg

"In our opinion, Critical Capabilities dives deep into the technical facts behind the technologies evaluated," said Ranga Rajagopalan, VP of Products, Commvault. "We're thrilled to be the only vendor with the highest scores across the use cases of data center, cloud and edge environments, for the second year in a row, after having been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions for the 10th time. I believe that this is a great validation of what our customers love – breadth of Intelligent Data Services, flexibility to deploy as software, appliance or Metallic SaaS, and the continuous innovation we drive into our portfolio."

Commvault's proven technology doesn't just protect the data —it also helps increase visibility, reduce data sprawl, and accelerate transformation in datacenter, cloud and edge environments. Engineered from the ground up to protect data in data center, cloud, and edge environments, Commvault's backup and recovery solutions, along with its Metallic SaaS solutions, ensure data is protected and recoverable wherever it lives.

1Gartner, "Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions," Jerry Rozeman, Santhosh Rao, Nik Simpson and Michael Hoeck, 2 August 2021

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions, Santhosh Rao, Nik Simpson, Michael Hoeck, Jerry Rozeman, 19 July 2021

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved

Gartner Disclaimer:
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Commvault

Commvault is the recognized leader in data backup and recovery. Commvault's converged data management solution redefines what backup means for the progressive enterprise through solutions that protect, manage and use their most critical asset — their data. Commvault software, solutions and services are available from the company and through a global ecosystem of trusted partners. Commvault employs more than 2,600 highly-skilled individuals across markets worldwide, is publicly traded on NASDAQ (CVLT), and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States.

About Metallic™
Metallic™, a Commvault venture, was established to bring next-generation SaaS data protection to market, delivering Commvault's powerful core technology simply through the cloud. Together with its partners, Metallic offers a growing portfolio of SaaS backup and recovery solutions to help today's companies keep their data protected, compliant, and safe from deletion, corruption, and attack. Metallic operates as a division of Commvault and can be found at http://www.metallic.io.

Safe Harbor Statement: Customers' results may differ materially from those stated herein; Commvault does not guarantee that all customers can achieve benefits similar to those stated above. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding financial projections, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as competitive factors, difficulties and delays inherent in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of software products and related services, general economic conditions and others. Statements regarding Commvault's beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Commvault does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements. The development and timing of any product release as well as any of its features or functionality remain at our sole discretion.

©1999-2021 Commvault Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. Commvault, Commvault Systems, the "C hexagon" logo & Commvault, the "C hexagon" logo, Hedvig, the "Cube" logo, Metallic, the Metallic "Wave" logo, APSS, CommCell, CommNet, CommServe, Commvault Edge, Commvault GO, Edge Drive, GridStor, InnerVault, IntelliSnap, Universal Data Plane, and Vault Trackerare are trademarks or registered trademarks of Commvault Systems, Inc. All other third party brands, products, service names, trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of and used to identify the products or services of their respective owners. All specifications are subject to change without notice.

favicon.png?sn=NY63055&sd=2021-08-04 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commvault-receives-highest-product-scores-for-three-out-of-three-use-cases-in-the-2021-gartner-critical-capabilities-for-enterprise-backup-and-recovery-software-solutions-301348245.html

SOURCE Commvault

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY63055&Transmission_Id=202108041600PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY63055&DateId=20210804
