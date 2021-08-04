Trustco Bank Corp N Y Buys Alphabet Inc, Sells General Electric Co, Apple Inc, Abbott Laboratories

New Purchases: GOOG,

Glenville, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, sells General Electric Co, Apple Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Nike Inc, General Mills Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trustco Bank Corp N Y. As of 2021Q2, Trustco Bank Corp N Y owns 71 stocks with a total value of $108 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 44,453 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.76% Intel Corp (INTC) - 92,533 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.24% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 30,433 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.56% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 33,660 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.88% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 26,477 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.02%

Trustco Bank Corp N Y initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2720.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 92 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trustco Bank Corp N Y sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.