Trustco Bank Corp N Y Buys Alphabet Inc, Sells General Electric Co, Apple Inc, Abbott Laboratories

Glenville, NY, based Investment company Trustco Bank Corp N Y (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, sells General Electric Co, Apple Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Nike Inc, General Mills Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trustco Bank Corp N Y. As of 2021Q2, Trustco Bank Corp N Y owns 71 stocks with a total value of $108 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: GOOG,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, ABT, DIS, MSFT, INTC, NKE, ABBV, CL, JPM, XOM, GIS, MDT, TXN, AMAT, KO, JNJ, LOW, PEP, TGT, CSCO, MMM, PG, CVX, VZ, MAS, IBM, DD, AXP, WMT, DOW, EXC, SO, STT, J, PFE, MRK, ECL, VWO, UPS, RTX, JCI, EFA, HD, T, ADP, C, ORCL, NSC, APD, NLY,
- Sold Out: GE,
For the details of TRUSTCO BANK CORP N Y's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trustco+bank+corp+n+y/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 44,453 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.76%
- Intel Corp (INTC) - 92,533 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.24%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 30,433 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.56%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 33,660 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.88%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 26,477 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.02%
Trustco Bank Corp N Y initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2720.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 92 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Trustco Bank Corp N Y sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.
