/C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- BBTV Holdings Inc./

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 4, 2021

In the news release, BBTV Holdings Inc to Host Second Quarter Conference Call, issued 04-Aug-2021 by BBTV Holdings Inc. over CNW, we are advised by the company that the date of the conference call should be "Wednesday, August 11" rather than "Tuesday, August 11" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

BBTV Holdings Inc to Host Second Quarter Conference Call

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV) (OTCQX: BBTVF) ("BBTV" or the "Company"), the leading creator monetization company with a mission to help creators become more successful, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2021 after market close on Wednesday, August 11th. The Company will subsequently hold a conference call that same day, Wednesday, August 11th, at 2:15pm Pacific Time/5:15pm Eastern Time hosted by Ms. Shahrzad Rafati, Chairperson and CEO, current CFO Todd Tappin and Acting CFO in waiting, Ben Groot. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update.

BBTV_Holdings_Inc__BBTV_Holdings_Inc_to_Host_Second_Quarter_Conf.jpg

Conference Call Details
Wednesday, August 11th, 2021, 2:15pm Pacific Time/5:15pm Eastern Time.

Participant Information
Conference ID: 7207476
Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: (844) 418-0102
Participant International Dial-In Number: (236) 714-3015
Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call.

To coincide with the call, an Investor Highlights presentation will available at:
https://investors.bbtv.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

Links to SEDAR filings, conference call recordings and press releases are available on the investor website at: https://investors.bbtv.com/

Telephonic Replay:
Encore Dial In #:
(800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642
Conference ID: 7207476
August 11, 2021 20:15 ET - August 18, 2021 23:59 ET

About BBTV
BBTV is a global media and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company's mission is to help content creators become more successful. With creators ranging from individuals to global media brands, BBTV provides comprehensive, end-to-end Solutions to increase viewership and drive revenue powered by its innovative technology, while allowing creators to focus on their core competency – content creation. In January 2021, BBTV had the second most unique monthly viewers among digital platforms with more than 600 million globally, who consumed more than 50 billion minutes of video content, the most among media companies [1]. (www.bbtv.com)

[1] Calculations and classifications made by BBTV based on data from Comscore's "Top 12 Countries = January 2021 comScore Video Metrix Media Trend – Multi-Platform – Top 100 Video Properties Report"; Top 12 countries represent ~50% of world's digital population.

Contacts:
Media Relations
Dan Gamble
778-873-0422
[email protected]

Investor Relations
[email protected]

Contact:
Ron Shuttleworth
Partner
Oak Hill Financial Inc
(647)–500–7371
[email protected]

BBTV-F

favicon.png?sn=VA65378A&sd=2021-08-04 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bbtv-holdings-inc-to-host-second-quarter-conference-call-301348780.html

SOURCE BBTV Holdings Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA65378&Transmission_Id=202108041630PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA65378A&DateId=20210804
