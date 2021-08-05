Fionet Platform being deployed for COVID-19 Testing at Tennis Canada's 2021 "National Bank Open presented by Rogers" in Toronto

TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Medical Corp. (“Relay” or the “Company”) (CSE: RELA, RYMDF, Frankfurt: EIY2) and Fio Corporation (“Fio”) together through their joint venture company, Fionet Rapid Response Group (“FRR”), announce the deployment of its Fionet Platform (“Fionet”) for rapid testing and real-time tracking of COVID-19 at the 2021 National Bank Open presented by Rogers tennis tournament in Toronto.



Leading the testing deployment is FRR’s previously announced partner, LifeLabs LP (“LifeLabs”), Canada’s leading provider of laboratory diagnostic information and health connectivity solutions. LifeLabs has deployed the Fionet system in advance of the tournament in preparation of testing athletes, officials, tournament employees and other attending personnel. Testing will commence on July 31 and will continue for the duration of the tournament.

“We are excited to build on our partnership with Fionet Rapid Response Group to support COVID-19 rapid testing at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers,” said Charles Brown, President and CEO of LifeLabs. “We are excited to deploy this digital, quality-controlled, and high throughput solution to support the safe return of the tournament in Toronto.”

FRR’s Fionet provides fast, scalable, quality-controlled testing and real-time digital results for electronic reporting in community-based or decentralized settings. It has been integrated into LifeLabs’ laboratory information system as a turnkey, end-to-end COVID-19 rapid diagnostic testing (RDT) program for testing and real-time tracking of COVID-19 at Aviva Centre in Toronto.

Through the alliance, LifeLabs and FRR can deploy testing into any setting the caliber of automated, quality-controlled testing and tracking previously available only in centralized lab facilities.

“Our Fionet Platform has proven itself in the field as a trusted solution for COVID-19 rapid testing and real-timing tracking,” said Dr Michael Greenberg, CEO, FRR. “By teaming up with LifeLabs for the prestigious 2021 National Bank Open presented by Rogers in Toronto we are able to ensure the competitors, officials and all others involved with the tournament are working within a safe and protected environment. The tournament looks very competitive this year and I wish all the athletes the best of luck in their games.”

The 2021 National Bank Open presented by Rogers in Toronto will feature the world’s best players on the ATP Tour, including reigning champion and World No. 3 Rafael Nadal, World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev, World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas as well as Canadian superstars Denis Shapovalov, Félix Auger-Aliassime, Milos Raonic and wildcard Vasek Pospisil. The event will take place at Aviva Centre in Toronto, Ontario from August 7-15, 2021. Originally scheduled to be played August 8–16, 2020 as part of the 2020 tennis season, the 2020 edition of the Canadian Open was postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Fionet

The Fionet Platform is an end-to-end, rapid testing and tracking solution for community-based or decentralized settings. Combining a fast, handheld point-of-need device connected in real time to cloud data services, the Fionet Platform handles scheduling and registration via phone app at home, on-site check-in, rapid, on-the-spot antigen testing, data integration with other testing devices, result notification, public health notification as appropriate, and anonymized data and stats for dashboards for authorized stakeholders.

Website: www.fionetrapidresponse.com

About LifeLabs

LifeLabs is Canada’s leader in laboratory diagnostic information and health connectivity solutions, leveraging innovative and personalized digital tools that empower customers to live their best life. Our dedicated and talented team of 6,000 employees supports 20 million lab visits and conducts over 100 million laboratory tests annually. LifeLabs is 100% Canadian owned by OMERS Infrastructure, the infrastructure investment manager of one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans.

Website: www.lifelabs.com

About Relay Medical Corp.

Relay Medical is a technology innovator headquartered in Toronto, Canada focused on the development of novel solutions in the diagnostics and AI data science and IoT security sectors.

Website: www.relaymedical.com

