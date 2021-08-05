Logo
Newtek Business Services Corp. Releases Addendum to its Investor Presentation Dated August 3, 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newtek Business Services Corp., ( NEWT), an internally managed business development company (“BDC”), today announced that the Company released an addendum to its August 3, 2021 Presentation, that was issued in connection with the Company’s announcement, on August 2, 2021, that it had entered into a definitive stock purchase agreement with National Bank of New York City (“NBNYC”) and certain NBNYC shareholders to acquire all of the issued and outstanding stock of NBNYC. The Addendum includes updated financial information and projections, and should be read together with the August 3, 2021 Presentation. The Addendum can be found through the following link: https://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com/events-and-presentations

The Addendum includes financial information not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. The information contained in the Addendum is summary information that is intended to be considered in the context of the Company’s SEC filings and other public announcements that the Company may make, by press release or otherwise, from time to time. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to publicly update or revise the information contained in this report, although it may do so from time to time as its management believes is warranted. Any such updating may be made through the filing of other reports or documents with the SEC, through press releases or through other public disclosure.

Additional information on the Addendum is contained in a Current Report on Form 8-K that Newtek filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today, Thursday, August 5, 2021, and is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

About Newtek Business Services Corp.

Newtek Business Services Corp., Your Business Solutions Company®, is an internally managed BDC, which along with its controlled portfolio companies, provides a wide range of business and financial solutions under the Newtek® brand to the small- and medium-sized business (“SMB”) market. Since 1999, Newtek has provided state-of-the-art, cost-efficient products and services and efficient business strategies to SMB relationships across all 50 states to help them grow their sales, control their expenses and reduce their risk. Newtek’s and its portfolio companies’ products and services include: Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Electronic Payment Processing, Technology Solutions (Cloud Computing, Data Backup, Storage and Retrieval, IT Consulting), eCommerce, Accounts Receivable Financing & Inventory Financing, Insurance Solutions, Web Services, and Payroll and Benefits Solutions.

Newtek® and Your Business Solutions Company®, are registered trademarks of Newtek Business Services Corp.

Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to close the pending Acquisition, obtain required regulatory approvals and shareholder approval to withdraw our election as a BDC. Words such as “believes,” “intends,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “goal” and “future” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. . The forward-looking statements contained in this document include statements as to: our future operating results; our business prospects and the prospects of our portfolio companies; the impact of investments that we expect to make; our relationships with third parties; the dependence of our future success on the general economy and its impact on the industries in which we invest; our expected financings and investments; our regulatory structure and tax status; our ability to operate as a BDC and a RIC; the timing, form and amount of any dividend distributions; and the benefits of any proposed changes to our business. All forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, intensified competition, operating problems and their impact on revenues and profit margins, anticipated future business strategies and financial performance, anticipated future number of customers, business prospects, legislative developments and similar matters. Risk factors, cautionary statements and other conditions, which could cause Newtek’s actual results to differ from management’s current expectations, are contained in Newtek’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available through http://www.sec.gov/. Newtek cautions you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these statements.

Newtek and its directors, executive officers and certain other members of management may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the stockholders of Newtek in connection with the proposal to withdraw its election to be treated as a business development company (the “Proposal”). Information about the directors and executive officers of Newtek is set forth in its proxy statement for its 2021 annual meeting of stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on March 13, 2021. Information regarding the persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be considered participants in the solicitation of Newtek’s stockholders in connection with the Proposal will be contained in the Proxy Statement when such document becomes available. This document may be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above.

SOURCE: Newtek Business Services Corp.

Investor Relations & Public Relations
Contact: Jayne Cavuoto
Telephone: (212) 273-8179 / [email protected]

