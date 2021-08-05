Integral Ad Science Appoints Jose Ramirez as SVP Technical Customer Operations

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, announced that Jose Ramirez will join the company as SVP, Technical Customer Operations effective August 9, 2021. Ramirez will be based in New York and report directly to Oleg Bershadsky, Chief Operating Officer.

"As IAS continues to build for the future, we're focused on putting our customers front and center in everything we do, and Jose's expertise pairing digital advertising products to meet client goals will help drive our global growth," said Oleg Bershadsky, Chief Operating Officer, IAS. "Jose's deep product and service experience will ensure we're constantly delivering value for customers and partners every step of the way."

In this critical new role, Ramirez will be responsible for leading partner solutions and customer excellence operations globally at IAS. He will also partner closely with the product and sales organizations as IAS continues to invest in and grow its contextual, CTV, programmatic, and social solutions. Ramirez joins IAS with more than 15 years of experience in technical and client service roles at some of the world's largest technology companies. Most recently, he was the Head of Account Strategy at Verizon Media where he led the native and programmatic advertising client services organization in North America. Prior to that, Ramirez was the Senior Director, Programmatic Services at Yahoo where he built the company's expansive demand-side platform (DSP) optimization strategy services team in North America, expanded its team across key markets including Latin America, and established its customer support resources in India. Before that, he was Senior Manager, Networks and DSPs at Google, leading client services for major platforms across the East Coast and Canada, establishing teams in Latin America, and delivering product solutions for global platform customers. Previously, Ramirez spent more than five years at Microsoft in sales and account management roles across the Microsoft Media Network, Bing Cashback, and search advertising.

"IAS is ushering in a new era of digital media quality, and I look forward to leading the technical operations team as we deliver for our customers and partners," said Jose Ramirez, incoming SVP Technical Customer Operations, IAS. "What brought me to IAS is the company's focus on staying customer-obsessed and putting product innovation at the center, especially in exciting areas such as CTV, social, contextual, and programmatic."

