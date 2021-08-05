Integral Ad Science Appoints Jose Ramirez as SVP Technical Customer Operations

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Integral Ad Science Appoints Jose Ramirez as SVP Technical Customer Operations

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Ramirez brings over 15 years of technical and client service experience to new leadership role

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, announced that Jose Ramirez will join the company as SVP, Technical Customer Operations effective August 9, 2021. Ramirez will be based in New York and report directly to Oleg Bershadsky, Chief Operating Officer.

Integral_Ad_Science_Jose_Ramirez.jpg

"As IAS continues to build for the future, we're focused on putting our customers front and center in everything we do, and Jose's expertise pairing digital advertising products to meet client goals will help drive our global growth," said Oleg Bershadsky, Chief Operating Officer, IAS. "Jose's deep product and service experience will ensure we're constantly delivering value for customers and partners every step of the way."

In this critical new role, Ramirez will be responsible for leading partner solutions and customer excellence operations globally at IAS. He will also partner closely with the product and sales organizations as IAS continues to invest in and grow its contextual, CTV, programmatic, and social solutions. Ramirez joins IAS with more than 15 years of experience in technical and client service roles at some of the world's largest technology companies. Most recently, he was the Head of Account Strategy at Verizon Media where he led the native and programmatic advertising client services organization in North America. Prior to that, Ramirez was the Senior Director, Programmatic Services at Yahoo where he built the company's expansive demand-side platform (DSP) optimization strategy services team in North America, expanded its team across key markets including Latin America, and established its customer support resources in India. Before that, he was Senior Manager, Networks and DSPs at Google, leading client services for major platforms across the East Coast and Canada, establishing teams in Latin America, and delivering product solutions for global platform customers. Previously, Ramirez spent more than five years at Microsoft in sales and account management roles across the Microsoft Media Network, Bing Cashback, and search advertising.

"IAS is ushering in a new era of digital media quality, and I look forward to leading the technical operations team as we deliver for our customers and partners," said Jose Ramirez, incoming SVP Technical Customer Operations, IAS. "What brought me to IAS is the company's focus on staying customer-obsessed and putting product innovation at the center, especially in exciting areas such as CTV, social, contextual, and programmatic."

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com.

Media Contact
Julie Nicholson
[email protected]

Integral_Ad_Science_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY66319&sd=2021-08-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/integral-ad-science-appoints-jose-ramirez-as-svp-technical-customer-operations-301349346.html

SOURCE Integral Ad Science, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY66319&Transmission_Id=202108050828PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY66319&DateId=20210805
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment