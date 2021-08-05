Visage Powers CloudPACS at HIMSS 2021

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Visage Imaging, Inc. ("Visage"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Pro Medicus Ltd. (ASX: PME), has announced it will showcase the latest production release of the Visage® 7 Enterprise Imaging Platform, Visage 7.1.16, at the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) 2021 annual meeting, Booth 7611, from Tuesday, August 10 – Thursday, August 12, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The next wave of PACS is now

Visage continues to set the standard for Enterprise Imaging, leading the way in virtual private cloud (VPC) PACS implementations with the recent successful and fully cloud-native go-live (July 2021) across a ten (10) hospital health system spanning the Baltimore, MD-Washington, DC region. This is arguably the largest CloudPACS™ implementation to date, with the viewer (Visage 7), workflow (Visage 7 Workflow), and archive (Visage 7 Open Archive) all fully deployed in the cloud. Visage's proven technology provides ultrafast performance for VPC PACS implementation, as well as on-premise implementation using customer provided hardware.

"The next wave of PACS is now," explained Malte Westerhoff, PhD, Visage Imaging Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. Dr. Westerhoff continued, "Visage 7 is the difference, enabling customers to natively reap the benefits of the major cloud platform providers without the need for edge devices or intermediary cloud vendor technologies, as required by legacy PACS solutions ported to the cloud. In contrast, Visage offers an elegant, cloud-engineered, multi-cloud solution with a generational leap of additional capabilities that allow Visage 7 customers to stay far ahead and never look back."

At HIMSS 2021, the following highlights of Visage 7.1.16 will be demonstrated and discussed:

Object-based Cloud Storage. Visage 7 has been architected to intelligently leverage the best capabilities of object-based cloud storage. Highly parallel I/O streams to and from cost-efficient tiers of encrypted object-based cloud storage are used, yielding Visage 7 performance and scalability that exceeds traditional on-premise flash storage arrays.

Visage 7 has been architected to intelligently leverage the best capabilities of object-based cloud storage. Highly parallel I/O streams to and from cost-efficient tiers of encrypted object-based cloud storage are used, yielding Visage 7 performance and scalability that exceeds traditional on-premise flash storage arrays. Visage 7 Workflow. Visage 7 Workflow is a precision multiplier enabling enterprise workflow orchestration for real-time sub-specialty interpretation. Offering a 'platform within a platform', Visage 7 Workflow is a native module of Visage 7 leveraging ultrafast server-side power, streaming images on-demand with minimal bandwidth utilization resulting in near instantaneous reads. Dynamic, highly customizable worklist presets optimize what radiologists need to read and when, optionally informed with the inference of AI.

Visage 7 Workflow is a precision multiplier enabling enterprise workflow orchestration for real-time sub-specialty interpretation. Offering a 'platform within a platform', Visage 7 Workflow is a native module of Visage 7 leveraging ultrafast server-side power, streaming images on-demand with minimal bandwidth utilization resulting in near instantaneous reads. Dynamic, highly customizable worklist presets optimize what radiologists need to read and when, optionally informed with the inference of AI. Resident Workflow. Save Session functionality has been enhanced to now include a new type of session, Resident Session, that allows radiology residents to temporarily store (e.g., create, change or remove) preliminary results until they have been reviewed (with the potential for edit(s), removal or permanent saving) by an attending radiologist.

Save Session functionality has been enhanced to now include a new type of session, Resident Session, that allows radiology residents to temporarily store (e.g., create, change or remove) preliminary results until they have been reviewed (with the potential for edit(s), removal or permanent saving) by an attending radiologist. Study Navigator Interoperability. The Study Navigator now supports a configurable banner that can include patient information assembled from informatics sources, for example, from an institution's EHR.

The Study Navigator now supports a configurable banner that can include patient information assembled from informatics sources, for example, from an institution's EHR. Enhanced Teaching Files and Conferences. Visage 7.1.16 comes with greatly enhanced capabilities for study tagging and organizing. A redesigned new user interface, hierarchical labels, an arbitrary number of private or shared study comments, and enhanced search capabilities make Visage 7 an even more efficient tool when it comes to creating and managing teaching files, planning multi-disciplinary meetings, or curating data for data science and AI applications.

To schedule a priority demonstration of Visage 7 at HIMSS 2021, please click here for additional details.

About Visage Imaging, Inc.

A global provider of enterprise imaging solutions that enable PACS replacement with local, regional and national scale. The Visage 7 Enterprise Imaging Platform is proven, providing a fast, clinically rich, and highly scalable growth platform deliverable entirely from the cloud or on premise. Visage 7 supports the simplicity of a One Viewer™ philosophy, that enables diagnostic, clinical, specialty, research, and mobile imaging workflows from a singular platform. Visage also offers modular scalability and future-proof flexibility with enterprise workflow (Visage 7 Workflow), vendor-neutral archive (Visage 7 Open Archive) and artificial intelligence (Visage AI Accelerator) solutions, all 100% native. https://visageimaging.com

About Pro Medicus Limited

Pro Medicus Limited [ASX: PME] is Australia's leading imaging IT provider. Founded in 1983, the company provides a full range of integrated software products and services to hospital, imaging centers and health care groups worldwide. www.promed.com.au

Visage, Visage Imaging, Visage Ease Pro, Visage Ease, One Viewer, CloudPACS, ANV, and Deconstructed PACS are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks that are licensed by Visage Imaging Inc. Other product and company names mentioned may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners or licensees.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/visage-powers-cloudpacs-at-himss-2021-301349225.html

SOURCE Visage Imaging, Inc.