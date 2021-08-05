Keysight's Channel Emulation Solutions Selected by vivo to Perform Complex 5G Device Testing

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that vivo, a global technology brand, selected the company’s 5G+channel+emulation+solutions to perform complex 5G device testing.

Keysight’s PROPSIM+F64+Radio+Frequency+%28RF%29+Channel+Emulator, part of the company’s portfolio of channel emulation solutions, was chosen by vivo to perform multiple input and multiple output (MIMO) over-the-air (OTA) testing in a laboratory environment under a diverse range of real-world mobility scenarios, including rural, city and indoor.

“We’re pleased to support vivo with end-to-end repeatable performance test capabilities in their lab,” said Cao Peng, vice president and general manager of Keysight’s wireless test group. “Major device makers and network equipment manufacturers use Keysight’s channel emulation solutions to verify the performance of 4G and 5G base stations, smartphones and tablets prior to market introduction.”

Keysight’s PROPSIM channel emulation solutions enable vivo to test the performance of 5G devices under real-world channel conditions according to the latest 5G new radio (NR) specifications defined by 3GPP. PROPSIM integrates seamlessly with Keysight’s UXM+5G+Wireless+Test+Platform to deliver CTIA-defined MIMO+OTA+test scenarios in frequency range 1 (FR1). By combining channel and network emulation capabilities, users can also access advanced+performance+test+capabilities, including full stack end-to-end protocol signaling and radio frequency (RF) performance testing of devices.

“Keysight enables vivo to conduct performance testing, supporting the development of our innovative technology that connects consumers around the globe,” said Mingliang Xu, general manager of hardware and performance testing at vivo. “We rely on test equipment vendors that allow us to stay at the forefront of technology development – 5G and beyond.”

vivo uses Keysight’s 5G emulation solutions to validate the performance of 5G devices equipped with complex beamforming techniques such as MIMO and massive MIMO (mMIMO) in FR1 (sub-7GHz). The solutions use real-world complex 3D propagation channels to verify the performance of 5G device in highly dynamic mmWave end-user environments. The integrated test solution enables users to address both baseband modem performance and antenna design performance evaluation from a single channel emulation platform, leading to reduced test execution times.

