Webstar Technology Group Inc. (WBSR) Commences Trading On OTCMarkets Stock Closed At $2/Share On First Day Of Trading

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Webstar Technology Group Inc. (OTC PINK:WBSR) a software marketing and technology company that identifies, incubates and acquires exclusive rights to promising proprietary technology products and services and provides its shareholders access to participate in cutting edge technology opportunities focused on the internet and global data delivery capabilities, had recently announced that it received notification from FINRA that it was granted a trading symbol, clearing a final hurdle to begin trading, today announced that it began trading on the OTCMarkets on August2, 2021.

The stock opened closed at $2/share which put the Company's Market Cap at $279,800,000.

image.jpeg

Don Roberts, the CEO of the Company said: "Now that we have begun trading, we hope to keep our shareholders and the markets updated on the how, why and when of the next steps to our business plan in the immediate future and also for the long term. We have begun the operational steps to launch and sustain our projected path to maximizing the returns and revenues of our proprietary line of products and services based on our exclusive license to utilize the proprietary technology of Soft Tech Development Corporation.

About Webstar Technology Group, Inc.

Webstar Technology is pioneering a new era of innovation that will unleash the power of the internet and global data delivery capabilities that have never before been realized. Our Warp-G Enterprise Software and Gigabyte Slayer mobile application are designed to increase data stream delivery well beyond existing 4G and projected 5G. Combined with our 'Smart-Caching' encryption technology and advanced storage optimization capabilities, Webstar will provide disruptive global data delivery, storage, and protection capabilities for every business, every customer. Webstar Technology Group-'Transforming the Connected World through innovative technologies that help businesses thrive and enrich people's lives!'

For more information on Webstar Technology Group Inc. please go to our website: https://webstartechnologygroup.com

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer: This release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Webstar Technology Group Inc.'s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such forward -looking statements include the words 'vision,' 'seek', 'grow', 'plan' and other expressions of a forward-looking nature. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Webstar Technology Group Inc.'s filings with the OTC Markets, Securities and Exchange Commission and/or posted on the company's website.

CONTACT:
Webstar Technology Group, Inc.
Harold Hutchins, CFO
(833) 393-1313
[email protected]

SOURCE: Webstar Technology Group Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658458/Webstar-Technology-Group-Inc-WBSR-Commences-Trading-On-OTCMarkets-Stock-Closed-At-2Share-On-First-Day-Of-Trading

img.ashx?id=658458

