Icon Group First in World to Adopt New Multi-Disciplinary Oncology Information System from Varian

PR Newswire

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, announced today that cancer patients in Australia will be the first in the world to benefit from streamlined, coordinated cancer care facilitated by an upcoming release of the ARIA® oncology information system (OIS) with new multi-disciplinary functionality. Australia's Icon Group will become the first in the world to deploy this new system, which is scheduled for release in Australia and other global sites in early 2022.

Icon plans to go live with its first location in 2022. After a successful deployment, the new ARIA system will serve as Icon's next-generation platform for enhancing clinical operations, and further deployments at other Icon sites will commence. The longer-term plan is to install this integrated solution across Icon's global footprint of 44 locations over several years.

Icon will also be the first in the Australian and Asia/Pacific regions to deploy Varian's Noona® electronic patient-reported outcomes (ePRO) solution, a digital application that enables real-time patient engagement and seamlessly integrates with the new ARIA release.

Mark Middleton, CEO, Icon Group, said, "Icon is delighted to once again be at the forefront of technology evolution alongside Varian. As a global provider of comprehensive cancer care, having systems that address the breadth of our operations is vital to seamless patient care. Varian's new solution will ensure we continue to advance clinical efficiency, quality assurance, and information security, and it will enhance our team's ability to focus on the most important part of their day – their patients."

Icon, a long-time and experienced user of ARIA for the management of radiation oncology, is expanding its use of the software to also manage medical oncology. By adding the Noona ePRO application, Icon will be able to integrate patient-reported outcomes data into its patient care practices.

"Icon has chosen a combination of integrated tools that will provide its clinical teams with multiple benefits, including efficient and standardized clinical workflows, a cloud-based software-as-a-service operations model, and the ability to use real-time symptom information to manage the patient's cancer treatment journey more proactively," said Kenneth Tan, president, Asia Pacific and Japan, Varian. "We are proud to be working with Icon Group, a dedicated group of professionals who are committed to bringing the latest innovations to their patients."

ARIA is Varian's comprehensive oncology information system for managing clinical, administrative, and financial processes in comprehensive cancer treatment environments. It interconnects clinical functions and provides clinical staff members with up-to-the-minute information for making important clinical decisions quickly at every point in a patient's course of treatment.

About Varian

At Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, we envision a world without fear of cancer. For more than 70 years, we have developed, built and delivered innovative cancer care technologies and solutions for our clinical partners around the globe to help them treat millions of patients each year. With an Intelligent Cancer Care approach, we are harnessing advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to enhance cancer treatment and expand access to care. Our 11,000 employees across 70 locations keep the patient and our clinical partners at the center of our thinking as we power new victories in cancer care. Because, for cancer patients everywhere, their fight is our fight. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com/ and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

About Icon Group

Icon Group is Australia's largest dedicated cancer care provider, with a global reach into Singapore, Mainland China, Hong Kong and New Zealand. Icon has 48 centres across its global footprint, including 44 cancer centres covering the full spectrum of cancer treatment modalities and clinical research, alongside 4 centres broadening services into specialist care, surgical oncology and health screening. Icon's oncology offering is augmented by the Group's pharmacy and compounding capabilities, which are underpinned by Slade Health, Epic Pharmacy and Slade Pharmacy. For more information visit www.icongroup.global and follow us at Icon Group on LinkedIn.

Press Contact

Lynne Tran

Corporate Communications

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact

Siemens Healthineers Investor Relations

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/icon-group-first-in-world-to-adopt-new-multi-disciplinary-oncology-information-system-from-varian-301348909.html

SOURCE Varian