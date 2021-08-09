Logo
R1 Introduces R1 Entri™ Platform to Comprehensively Transform Patient Access and Experience Across Care Settings

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

Solution unifies scheduling, clearance, intake and payments to improve patient/provider experiences and drive financial performance

MURRAY, Utah, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (

RCM, Financial), a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, today introduced R1 Entri™, an intelligent patient engagement solution, at booth #4721 at the HIMSS21 Global Health Conference & Exhibition in Las Vegas. Entri’s intuitive digital self-service capabilities empower patients to search, book, register and pay for care all in one experience, on any device.

Entri was created to simplify the healthcare process and eliminate the pervasive friction that plagues today’s patient journeys and provider interactions. Powered by R1 proprietary technologies, automation and deep domain expertise, Entri enables the total transformation of the revenue cycle process, helping patient and provider interactions start strong and consistently develop into lasting relationships.

Entri integrates the many revenue cycle touchpoints and disparate support systems found in ambulatory, acute and post-acute networks, allowing providers to manage patient access costs and intelligently match supply and demand. It also complements healthcare organizations’ existing technology infrastructures, helping them minimize disruption, streamline operations and simplify the healthcare experience.

“With the rise of consumerism and critical need for price transparency, the role of the revenue cycle must evolve beyond just billing and coding,” said Gary Long, executive vice president and chief commercial officer of R1. “Patient-centric technology should be considered the foundational element of the revenue cycle and, with the launch of Entri, we are enabling our customers’ efforts to meet the demand for a better patient experience while improving financial performance.”

“To effect real change, in one of the most complex operational areas within healthcare, a technology-forward approach is key,” said Vijay Kotte, executive vice president and chief solutions officer of R1. “Today’s launch of Entri marks a significant step forward for R1 in our drive to innovate revenue cycle technology and simplify healthcare.”

To learn more about R1 Entri, visit r1rcm.com/entri.

About R1 RCM
R1 is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. R1’s proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In particular, statements about future events and relationships, plans, future growth and future performance are forward-looking statements. These statements are often identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “designed,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions or variations, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events as of the date hereof and any forward-looking statements contained herein should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. Subsequent events and developments, including actual results or changes in our assumptions, may cause our views to change. While we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions, projections, or expectations prove incorrect, actual results, performance, financial condition, or events may vary materially and adversely from those anticipated, estimated, or expected. Our actual results and outcomes could differ materially from those included in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, such as the factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and any other periodic reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

R1 RCM Contacts:

Investor Relations
Atif Rahim
312.324.5476
[email protected]

Media Relations
Natalie Bennett
678.585.1206
[email protected]

