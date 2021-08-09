SeaChange Enables a Fully Migrated Cloud Video Delivery Platform with Unique Analytics and Engagement Services on Amazon Web Services

PR Newswire

BOSTON, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC), a leading provider of video delivery platforms, has strengthened its longstanding collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to enable enhanced data analytics on top of its fully migrated, cloud-based video delivery platform.

Building on a collaboration that dates back to 2016, SeaChange is leveraging AWS' artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) services to facilitate a robust understanding of end-user engagement and improve customer business outcomes. Now, with Amazon SageMaker , SeaChange customers will be able to easily deploy ML use cases like predictive maintenance, computer vision and predicting customer behaviors.

"SeaChange's StreamVid platform enabled us to launch Screen iL last week, our global streaming service that brings premium Israeli content – on all connected devices – to subscribers around the world," said Ben Berner, CEO, Screen iL. "Screen iL is the only legal aggregator of Israeli content outside of Israel that combines live and time shift TV with an extensive video on demand library.

"SeaChange manages the complete cloud-based platform for us and ensures the required scale of the service, supporting our ambitious plans to quickly grow our subscriber base. Moreover, the platform provides us with granular insights about consumption and viewership trends, which helps us to launch personalized campaigns to drive engagement and reduce churn."

"At SeaChange, we strive to provide our customers with the best technology available. By integrating Amazon Personalize into the SeaChange solution, we will equip our customers with the tools that increase end-user engagement by delivering personalized and relevant content recommendations catered to users' consumption habits, content preferences and demographics," said SeaChange SVP of Global Sales and Marketing Chris Klimmer. "Using Amazon SageMaker will also enable us to utilize AI and automated ML to further optimize the business performance of our customers' services. Our platform will automatically merge data from various sources and deliver predictive insights to user behavior, which in return allows our customers to prevent churn and increase user retention."

Ankur Mehrotra, Director, Vertical AI Services, at AWS, commented: "Amazon Personalize allows SeaChange customers to deliver a wide array of personalization experiences, channel lineup utilization, VOD catalog engagement, and promotion effectiveness. We are pleased to work with SeaChange to allow brands of any size to benefit from ML-powered personalization technology."

For more information on SeaChange's StreamVid platform, and to learn how it leverages AWS to support launching a direct-to-consumer online video streaming delivery service, visit https://www.streamvid.io or contact [email protected].

About SeaChange International, Inc.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ: SEAC) is a trusted provider of streaming video services, cable TV broadcast platforms and advanced advertising insertion technology. The company partners with operators, broadcasters and content owners worldwide to help them deliver the highest quality video experience to consumers. Its StreamVid premium streaming platform enables operators and content owners to cost-effectively launch and grow a direct-to-consumer service to manage, curate and monetize their content as well as form a direct relationship with their subscribers. SeaChange enjoys a rich heritage of nearly three decades of video hardware, software and advertising technology.

StreamVidTM is a trademark of SeaChange International, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Safe Harbor Provision

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts, including future operations, are neither promises nor guarantees and may constitute "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements may include words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue," the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. Any such forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current assumptions, estimates and expectations, but are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Numerous factors could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the risks and other risk factors detailed in various publicly available documents filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at www.sec.gov, including but not limited to, such information appearing under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 16, 2018. Any forward-looking statements should be considered in light of those risk factors. The Company cautions readers not to rely on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in Company expectations or future events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results may differ from those set forth in such forward-looking statements.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seachange-enables-a-fully-migrated-cloud-video-delivery-platform-with-unique-analytics-and-engagement-services-on-amazon-web-services-301350162.html

SOURCE SeaChange International, Inc.