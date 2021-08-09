Asana Named #3 on the 2021 Best Small & Medium Workplaces™ list by Fortune and Great Place to Work®

Asana%2C+Inc. (NYSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, has been recognized by Fortune and Great Place to Work as one of the Best+Small+%26amp%3B+Medium+Workplaces+for+2021. Marking the fifth year for Asana in the list’s top ten rankings, the company came in this year at #3.

"As we continue to navigate the challenges presented by a global pandemic, our commitment to fostering a culture of connection and inclusivity is stronger than ever," said Anna Binder, Head of People Operations, Asana. "This award is a testament to the people-first culture we've created where all Asanas, regardless of location, feel respected, valued and empowered to thrive.”

Asana's ranking on the Best Small & Medium Workplaces list marks the tenth outstanding honor for Asana's award-winning culture in 2021, with Asana also recently named as one of Fast+Company%26rsquo%3Bs+Best+Workplaces+for+Innovators. Earlier this year, Asana was awarded by Fortune Great Place to Work as the #1 Best Workplace in the Bay Area; #1 Best Workplace in Technology; #1 Best Workplace for Millennials; and #14 Best Small Workplace in Ireland. Additionally, Asana was recognized as one of Inc.’s Best Workplaces, #14 on Glassdoor Employees' Choice Best Place to Work list, and #15 on Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021, including a #1 ranking in the Workplace category.

The Best Small & Medium Workplaces award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 280,000 current employees of various companies. In the survey, 96% of Asana’s employees said it is a great place to work, compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

About Asana

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 100,000 paying customers and millions of free organizations across 190 countries. Global customers such as Amazon, Japan Airlines, Sky and Under Armour rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

About the Best Small & Medium Workplaces™

Great Place to Work® selected the Best Small & Medium Workplaces™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 280,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great+Place+to+Work+Trust+Index%26trade%3B+survey. Read+the+full+methodology. To get on this list next year, start+here.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

