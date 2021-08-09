Northern Trust Universe Data: Reopening and Vaccination Progress Drives Strong Returns for U.S. Plan Sponsors in Q2 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Northern Trust Universe Data: Reopening and Vaccination Progress Drives Strong Returns for U.S. Plan Sponsors in Q2 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

U.S. institutional plan sponsors had strong investment gains in the second quarter of 2021 as a result of continued market momentum from the rollout of Covid-19 vaccinations. The median plan in the Northern Trust Universe returned 6.0% for the quarter, ranking the period as the fifth-best quarterly result over the last 10 years.

The Northern Trust Universe tracks the performance of 377 large U.S. institutional investment plans, with a combined asset value of more than $1.4 trillion, which subscribe to performance measurement services as part of Northern Trust's asset servicing offerings.

Corporate ERISA pension plans returned 6.2% at the median, Foundations and Endowments produced a 6.0% median return and Public Funds had a median return of 5.6% in the three-month period ending June 30, 2021.

“U.S. equity market returns were driven by climbing U.S. Covid-19 vaccination rates, proposals for massive federal infrastructure spending, and strong returns across the technology sector,” said Amy Garrigues, global head of Investment+Risk+and+Analytical+Services at Northern Trust. “International market data was also encouraging. The Markit eurozone PMI rose to its highest level since 2006, and the European Commission approved an $800 billion Covid-19 recovery package which was well received by European markets. With these combined factors, the Northern Trust Universe saw one of its most impressive quarters within the last decade.”

U.S. equity is a core holding for most plans in the Northern Trust Universe, and the Northern Trust U.S. equity program universe reported a 7.8% median gain in the second quarter. Another top holding for most plans, U.S. fixed income, had a median return of 2.2% for the quarter.

The U.S. fixed income allocation was 42.9% of the median Corporate ERISA plan assets. ERISA plans’ allocation to U.S. equity was 24.1% and international equity median exposure was 6.1% in the second quarter.

Public Fund plans have the highest allocations to equity, with the median U.S. equity allocation at 34.0% at the end of the second quarter. International equity median exposure came to 15.2%. The median exposure to U.S. fixed income for Public Funds was 20.8%.

Foundation and Endowment plans had a median U.S. equity allocation of 22.9% in the second quarter, down by 4.4% from five years earlier. International equity median exposure was 9.2% and the median exposure to U.S. fixed income was 8.4%. In the F&E universe, private equity and hedge fund median allocations come in at 20.0% and 9.4% respectively as of quarter end.

Results of U.S. plan level universes as of June 30, 2021:

2nd Qtr

1 Yr

3 Yr

5 Yr

ERISA

6.2%

18.0%

11.8%

10.4%

Public Funds

5.6%

26.4%

10.9%

10.9%

Foundations & Endowments

6.0%

30.5%

12.0%

11.7%

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2021, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$15.7 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.5 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our+website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Steet, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global+and+regulatory+information.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210809005474r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210809005474/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment