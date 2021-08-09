Altium and IPC Announce Co-Location of AltiumLive and IPC APEX EXPO Events

AltiumLive, Altium’s annual printed circuit board (PCB) conference for the electronics design community, is co-locating with the IPC APEX EXPO, the premier event for the electronics manufacturing industry being held at the San Diego Convention Center January 22 - 27, 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210809005673/en/

Join us at AltiumLive 2022 CONNECT, January 26 - 28, 2022 at the San Diego Convention Center, where you will Learn, Connect, and Get Inspired in a new immersive experience that includes expanded technical tracks and convenient access to all that IPC APEX EXPO 2022 has to offer. (Graphic: Altium LLC)

Now in its fifth year, AltiumLive is a one-of-a-kind PCB design summit, providing opportunities for PCB designers to learn and network over the span of several days. AltiumLive will be a hybrid in-person/virtual event in 2022 in order to make it possible for anyone to attend, from anywhere in the world. The event has grown exponentially since its inception in 2017, now drawing thousands of attendees annually. The theme of connection is a major focus of AltiumLive in 2022, expanding the conference’s focus beyond printed circuit board design to connect with component and materials manufacturing and distribution, as well as board fabrication and assembly.

IPC’s world-renowned IPC APEX EXPO conference and exhibition gathers the manufacturing sector of the electronics industry, bringing together thousands of electronics manufacturing professionals. Previous events have drawn over 9000 attendees, featuring more than 450 exhibitors and over 100 different educational opportunities. From the industry’s leading technical conference and professional development courses to the innovation-driven exhibit floor, IPC APEX EXPO 2022 aims to provide attendees with the opportunity to participate in the digital transformation of the industry by connecting the traditionally siloed functions of design and manufacturing.

As Dr. John W. Mitchell, President and CEO of IPC, explains, “The opportunity to co-locate AltiumLive with IPC APEX EXPO is part of a broader initiative of collaboration between Altium and IPC. We have a shared vision for a more connected and efficient electronics industry, and we believe that by working together we have the opportunity to help our entire industry to achieve a much-needed digital transformation.”

Ted Pawela, Chief Ecosystem Officer and head of Altium’s Nexar Business Unit, concurs. “Design, manufacturing, and supply chain operations have all individually moved to more modern, digitally driven processes - yet as interdependent functions they still largely operate separately. By more closely connecting our events, we have the opportunity to further connect the people, information, and processes within them to help the electronics industry to meet the challenges of 2022 and beyond.”

Save the Date

IPC APEX EXPO will run from January 22, 2022 through January 27, 2022; AltiumLive will take place during the event as a standalone, three-day immersive conference featuring keynote speakers, educators, and industry experts, as well as select Nexar partners. AltiumLive 2022 CONNECT will take place from January 26 through January 28, 2022, also taking place at the San Diego Convention Center, as a separate yet synergistic event.

The event’s co-location helps expand the existing course offerings available to the IPC APEX EXPO design community exponentially, bringing advanced electronics design to the conference experience, offering attendees a truly world-class education. AltiumLive 2022 CONNECT will be livestreamed to a truly global audience.

AltiumLive 2022 CONNECT will be taking registrations soon via a special event website, containing the complete speaker list and events for the three-day conference. For updates and more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.altium.com%2Fsummit.

For more information about IPC APEX EXPO, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ipcapexexpo.org%2F; additional information and conference registration will be available starting this month.

About Altium

Altium+LLC (ASX%3AALU) is a global software company headquartered in San Diego, California, who are accelerating the pace of innovation through electronics. For over 30 years, Altium has been delivering software that maximizes the productivity of PCB designers and electrical engineers. From individual inventors to multinational corporations, more PCB designers and engineers choose Altium software to design and realize electronics-based products.

About IPC

IPC is a global industry association based in Bannockburn, IL., dedicated to the competitive excellence and financial success of its nearly 3,000 member companies which represent all facets of the electronics industry, including design, printed board manufacturing, electronics assembly, and testing. As a member-driven organization and leading source for industry standards, training, market research and public policy advocacy, IPC supports programs to meet the needs of an estimated $2 trillion global electronics industry.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210809005673/en/