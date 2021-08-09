Dodge & Cox Comments on Sanofi

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Dodge & Cox Comments on Sanofi

Guru stock highlight

Author's Avatar
Sydnee Gatewood
Aug 09, 2021

Summary

  • We are encouraged by an expanding late-stage drug development pipeline with a number of compounds showing signs of initial clinical success.
Article's Main Image

Sanofi

Based in France, Sanofi (

SNY, Financial) is a global pharmaceuticals company with leading positions in rare diseases, vaccines, over-the-counter consumer health products, and emerging markets. Over the past decade, the company was beset by a variety of operational issues and low research and development (R&D) productivity, which led Sanofi’s Board of Directors to change its CEO in 2015 and again in 2019.

The current management team—including CEO Paul Hudson who joined from European competitor Novartis and CFO Jean-Baptiste Chasseloup de Chatillon from the auto industry—has made significant changes. The company has shifted R&D funding away from the highly competitive primary care drug market and towards the more lucrative specialty pharma market. Sanofi also launched an aggressive cost-cutting program to raise profit margins closer to peer levels. Recent results are encouraging, with the company achieving 7% earnings per share (EPS) growth in both 2019 and 2020.

Going forward, this pace of earnings growth could continue or even accelerate due to a potent combination of rising revenue and cost cutting. Over the next few years, we believe Dupixent—a blockbuster anti-inflammatory drug with multiple use cases—can also drive substantial growth. Longer term, we are encouraged by an expanding late-stage drug development pipeline with a number of compounds showing signs of initial clinical success. These positive changes do not yet seem to be appreciated by many investors, as evidenced by the company’s below average valuation of 13.4 times forward earnings. On June 30, Sanofi was a 2.8% position in the Fund.

From Dodge & Cox Stock Fund's semi-annual 2021 commentary.

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment