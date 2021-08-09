Dodge & Cox Comments on Sanofi

Sanofi

Based in France, Sanofi ( SNY, Financial) is a global pharmaceuticals company with leading positions in rare diseases, vaccines, over-the-counter consumer health products, and emerging markets. Over the past decade, the company was beset by a variety of operational issues and low research and development (R&D) productivity, which led Sanofi’s Board of Directors to change its CEO in 2015 and again in 2019.

The current management team—including CEO Paul Hudson who joined from European competitor Novartis and CFO Jean-Baptiste Chasseloup de Chatillon from the auto industry—has made significant changes. The company has shifted R&D funding away from the highly competitive primary care drug market and towards the more lucrative specialty pharma market. Sanofi also launched an aggressive cost-cutting program to raise profit margins closer to peer levels. Recent results are encouraging, with the company achieving 7% earnings per share (EPS) growth in both 2019 and 2020.

Going forward, this pace of earnings growth could continue or even accelerate due to a potent combination of rising revenue and cost cutting. Over the next few years, we believe Dupixent—a blockbuster anti-inflammatory drug with multiple use cases—can also drive substantial growth. Longer term, we are encouraged by an expanding late-stage drug development pipeline with a number of compounds showing signs of initial clinical success. These positive changes do not yet seem to be appreciated by many investors, as evidenced by the company’s below average valuation of 13.4 times forward earnings. On June 30, Sanofi was a 2.8% position in the Fund.

From Dodge & Cox Stock Fund's semi-annual 2021 commentary.