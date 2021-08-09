Jeff Auxier Comments on Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT, Financial)

As a tech-focused company, Microsoft has benefited from digitization and the shift to working from home that was accelerated by the pandemic. Since 2017, revenue has grown by at least 10% every quarter and that has continued this year. Microsoft Teams, the company's virtual collaboration tool, now has over 145 million daily active users around the world. This is up from just 32 million daily active users back in March of 2020. Microsoft management believes that the pandemic will forever change how people work and learn, and that their software and cloud services will enjoy improving fundamentals from this change in the long term. Azure cloud revenue has grown over 40% every quarter for well over three years now. As the second largest cloud player in the world, Microsoft’s scale in the Cloud industry will be hard for smaller competitors to replicate any time soon.

From Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio)'s Auxier Asset Management summer 2021 market commentary.