Jeff Auxier Comments on Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc. ( GOOGL, Financial)

Alphabet continues to benefit from the strength of Google Search, which controls over 90% of the global online search market. There are over four billion internet users worldwide and Google is the dominating presence in the global online space. Alphabet owns Google.com and YouTube.com, the #1 and #2 most visited websites in the world. Google gathers large amounts of data from their users, enabling them to advertise more effectively than their competitors. Alphabet benefits from a network effect and as their userbase grows, more advertisers will be drawn to their services. They maintain a solid balance sheet with over $120 billion in cash, allowing them to continue to invest in new products and technologies such as their cloud service which is now a top five player globally. Alphabet is also actively investing in the areas of drone delivery, autonomous vehicles and quantum computing. The company is buying back $50 billion of their stock.

From Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio)'s Auxier Asset Management summer 2021 market commentary.