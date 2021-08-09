Jeff Auxier Comments on Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc. ( MA, Financial)

Concern over the Delta variant of COVID-19 spreading and hampering travel has been reflected in Mastercard’s performance this quarter. Cross-border transactions have suffered. However, unless lockdowns are reinstated, we don’t see Mastercard’s growth slowing down. They continue to be a duopoly with Visa, controlling the toll road of payments. They are relentlessly focused on the future. Mastercard’s CEO was quoted saying, “If you wandered around the office and asked people, from the junior most employee, to the employee who has been here 35 years, ‘what do you think Mastercard’s mission is?’ they will say ‘killing cash.’ It’s embedded in everything that we’re doing. And it’s not mixed in with other things. Our mission is to kill cash.”

From Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio)'s Auxier Asset Management summer 2021 market commentary.