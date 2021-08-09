PR Newswire
NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021
NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $99.5 billion as of July 31, 2021, an increase of $3.3 billion from assets under management at June 30, 2021. The increase was due to net inflows of $782 million and market appreciation of $2.7 billion, partially offset by distributions of $208 million.
Assets Under Management
(unaudited)
($ in millions)
AUM
Net
Market
AUM
By investment vehicle:
6/30/2021
Flows
Appreciation
Distributions
7/31/2021
Institutional Accounts:
Advisory
$23,115
$293
$649
$ -
$24,057
Japan Subadvisory
10,503
(37)
488
(100)
10,854
Subadvisory excluding Japan
6,538
(188)
211
-
6,561
Total Institutional Accounts
40,156
68
1,348
(100)
41,472
Open-end Funds
43,532
730
1,157
(59)
45,360
Closed-end Funds
12,537
(16)
200
(49)
12,672
Total AUM
$96,225
$782
$2,705
($208)
$99,504
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohen--steers-announces-preliminary-assets-under-management-and-net-flows-for-july-2021-301351463.html
SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.
Please Login to leave a comment