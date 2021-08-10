Emerging Markets Report: Consolidating Power

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We’re pleased today to introduce a new profiled company to our roster of high-quality stories with Consolidated Uranium Inc. ("CUR") (TSXV: CUR) ( CURUF), a well-financed international Uranium company with a strategy of consolidating and advancing undervalued uranium projects around the globe.

Most readers are acquainted with the appeal of Uranium, often colloquially referred to as ‘yellowcake.’ For some, the acquaintance may be in international security matters due to the incredible power of uranium in a wide variety of applications.

When the wrong people/governments want it, it makes the news. Think Iran.

But the true importance of Uranium is in the delivery of highly efficient, low carbon, base load power to the masses. In terms of electricity generation, Uranium has no equal.

To this end, Toronto based exploration company Consolidated Uranium is ahead of the curve having recently entered into definitive agreements with Energy Fuels ( American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) to acquire a portfolio of Uranium projects in the US including three past producing mines in mining friendly Utah. These new projects complement an already robust portfolio of assets, having already acquired or having the right to acquire uranium projects in Australia, Canada and Argentina each with significant past expenditures and attractive characteristics for development acquired from other well-regarded industry players such as Mega Uranium Ltd. and IsoEnergy Ltd.

These acquisitions give Consolidated Uranium a significant position in the Uranium market and the recent surge in Uranium prices, as shown in this recent Uranium chart may explain the Company’s acquisitive nature.

It’s clear, pardon the pun, that the Company is consolidating power at a time when optimism for the future of uranium is growing. This recent article from the venerable Wall Street Journal titled “Uranium Has That Healthy Glow Again,” is compelling:

https://www.wsj.com/articles/uranium-has-that-healthy-glow-again-11616497201

If the author’s conclusion is sound, Consolidated Uranium and the yellowcake sport market merit simultaneous review. Thanks to its recently acquired properties CUR is poised to become a significant producer of Uranium thereby providing investors with leverage to an anticipated further rising of Uranium prices.

