SADA and Intel® Launch Cloud Optimization Program

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

SADA and Intel® Launch Cloud Optimization Program

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

The two companies have partnered to offer Google Cloud customers the latest Intel technologies to scale and optimize their hybrid and multi-cloud workloads

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SADA, a leading, global business and technology consultancy, announces a pilot program with Intel® ( INTC) that is intended to ensure its customers’ Google Cloud Platform (GCP) environments are performing as well and as cost-effectively as possible. The new program officially launched earlier this month and currently includes more than a dozen companies.

Initially the program will include some of SADA’s largest customers, but over time it might be made available to all customers. To qualify for the program, customers must meet a certain level of annual spend on GCP and related Google Cloud services. Customers must also be using specific Intel hardware (N2, C2, M2, M1 or O2 instances) and running specific workloads (i.e. smart analytics, data warehousing, infrastructure modernization or application modernization).

Throughout the program, SADA will work with their customers and Intel on their workload placement, cost and performance benchmarking, and GCP configuration to determine how its technology can help customers reduce their total cost of ownership and improve their return on investment. By using Intel hardware that has been optimized for a specific environment, companies often save money and achieve better performance.

“Customers are looking for better translation quality, and Lilt, powered by Intel Xeon Scalable processors on Google Cloud, is able to delivery 2.5x better latency, utilizing Intel optimization for TensorFlow and SADA professional services,” said Thomas Zenkel, Research Scientist at Lilt.

“The ability to adapt and quickly overcome disruption while maintaining continuous business operations has become the new normal,” said Rose Schooler, Corporate Vice President, Global Data Center Sales at Intel Corporation. “SADA, as a 2020 Google Cloud Reseller Partner of the Year Award winner, delivers high quality services for resilient technological changes, migrating critical operations, and customer facing applications to public, hybrid, or multi-cloud platforms utilizing Intel Technologies.”

“We’re always looking for innovative ways to ensure our customers run their workloads and applications based on their needs and goals. We are thrilled to partner closely with Intel to offer our Google Cloud customers an opportunity to leverage Anthos on their existing infrastructure to expedite deployments and cut costs. With the latest Intel technologies, SADA is further equipped to help our customers get the most out of Google Cloud,” shared Tony Safoian, CEO of SADA.

About SADA

SADA is a leading global provider of business and technology services empowering people to transform their work, their organizations and the world. SADA teams have helped enterprise clients in healthcare, media, entertainment, retail, manufacturing and the public sector achieve their boldest ambitions and solve their most complex problems. A Google Cloud Partner with multiple Specializations, SADA delivers continuous innovation, strong partnerships and service excellence. This has led to numerous accolades and awards, including the Google Cloud Global Reseller Partner of the Year for 2018 and 2019, the Inc. 5000 Honoree list of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies for 14 straight years, and the 2021 Inc. list of America's Top 50 Workplaces. More info at www.sada.com.

Media contact:
Kevin Wolf
TGPR
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODMwMTc1MCM0MzM4NDI5IzIwODc1NjU=
9772b4bc-3503-4bc2-a209-6ab693c90545

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment