ORock Technologies Partners with Commvault to Set New Standards for Comprehensive Backup and Recovery in the Cloud

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

Powerful Data Protection in the ORock Cloud for IaaS-, PaaS- & SaaS- Native Workloads for Highly Regulated, Federal & SLED Markets

PR Newswire

RESTON, Va., Aug. 10, 2021

RESTON, Va., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ORock® Technologies, Inc., a high-performance hybrid cloud service provider built on OpenStack and certified by FedRAMP and the Department of Defense, today announced it has entered into a partnership with Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global leader in the management of data across cloud and on-premises environments, to expand data protection and offer a seamless migration to the cloud for mission-critical workloads. This cost-effective solution is ideally suited for any business operating in a highly regulated industry as well as any federal, state, local or education (SLED) government agency seeking comprehensive backup and recovery in a secure cloud environment.

ORock_Technologies.jpg

Commvault offers an all-in-one solution combining Commvault Backup & Recovery with Commvault Disaster Recovery for enterprise-grade data protection software that is both powerful and easy to use. ORock offers a secure network architecture and open source, scalable cloud environment that enable organizations to capitalize on the flexibility and scalability of cloud computing, while protecting workloads from security attacks. As highly regulated businesses and federal and SLED agencies come under increasing cyber threats, the need for comprehensive backup and recovery and disaster recovery planning in a secure cloud infrastructure has never been more vital.

The ORock-Commvault partnership allows organizations to use ORock as a validated S3-compatible Object Storage target for their data protection. Service providers and customers utilizing Commvault's Intelligent Data Services, anchored by ORock's government-grade secure cloud, can seamlessly back up and recover data and applications, virtual machines and containers, along with verifiable recoverability of replicas, cost-optimized cloud data mobility, security and resilient ransomware protection, and more. With the combined solution, Commvault users can access, move or repatriate their terabyte stores of data as often as they like without any data egress charges.

"We are happy to announce a high-value, innovative cloud partnership with ORock that benefits our customers in a number of ways," said David Foth, Sales Director, North America Service Providers, Commvault. "Enterprises will only accelerate to the cloud if a robust security apparatus is there to protect all of their data and applications in backup. ORock, known for their rigorous security controls, high-touch customer support and no egress charges, is a leading choice for businesses seeking a trusted hybrid cloud innovator. Our joint solution gives our customers a secure, convenient and cost-effective solution to modernize their data management strategy and team with market leaders."

"We're living in a critical time when companies are planning a hyperconnected multi-cloud future and need the assurance that their cloud ecosystem prioritizes security, accelerates performance and lowers costs," said Gregory Hrncir, Co-Founder, CEO and President, ORock Technologies. "The ORock-Commvault partnership makes it incredibly easy to shift, manage and safeguard workloads in the cloud, shielding organizations from data corruption and ransomware while slashing TCO and storage costs. This is a powerful combination of technologies that will propel your enterprise forward and keep operations running efficiently."

Learn more about how you can leverage the ORock-Commvault solution by visiting ORock.

About ORock Technologies

ORock Technologies delivers hybrid cloud and IaaS solutions designed for secure, compliant data operations. ORock helps leading organizations protect their most sensitive data, control costs and minimize vendor lock-in while enabling a range of IT modernization, application hosting, migration and edge computing initiatives. ORock's private fiber optic backbone network and enterprise-grade open source cloud feature the latest HPE Gen10 secure hardware and a flat-rate OPEX billing model with no data egress fees. These solutions support hybrid, private and multi-cloud capabilities while providing superior security, performance, predictability and control. Learn more about ORock.

CONTACT:
Claudia Cahill
ORock Technologies
571-386-0201
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=PH69508&sd=2021-08-10 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orock-technologies-partners-with-commvault-to-set-new-standards-for-comprehensive-backup-and-recovery-in-the-cloud-301351517.html

SOURCE ORock Technologies, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH69508&Transmission_Id=202108100800PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH69508&DateId=20210810
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

