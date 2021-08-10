Announcing Salesforce+, a New Streaming Service for Live Experiences and Original Content Series

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced Salesforce+, an all-new streaming service with compelling live and on-demand content for every role, industry and line of business, all in one place.

Salesforce+ includes live experiences, original series, podcasts, and other programming. With engaging stories, thought leadership and expert advice, Salesforce+ will illuminate the future of technology in the digital-first, work anywhere world and inspire millions of Trailblazers to learn new skills, pursue new career opportunities, and drive change in the world.

"Over the last 18 months, we've had to reimagine how to succeed in the new digital-first world. We reimagined our events, shifting them to all-digital brand experiences and introduced new, relevant, original content," said Sarah Franklin, President and Chief Marketing Officer, Salesforce. "We're not going back, we're creating the future now. Just as brands like Disney, Netflix and Peloton have done with streaming services for consumers, Salesforce+ is providing an always-on, business media platform that builds trusted relationships with customers and a sense of belonging for the business community."

Salesforce+ features original programming from Salesforce Studios

Salesforce Studios has developed and produced the core content for Salesforce+, and is growing its team of writers, editors, directors and producers to bring new original programming to the lineup.

The current Salesforce+ lineup features:

"Leading Through Change" launched in March 2020 as a weekly program focusing on how business leaders were dealing with the global pandemic. With more than 60 episodes, the series has had more than 700 million views and won the 2021 Content Marketing Award for Best Content Marketing Program.

"Connections" showcases some of the most innovative marketers from companies like IBM, Levi's, and GoFundMe. The COVID-19 pandemic flipped marketing on its head and made long-standing playbooks and tactics obsolete. Salesforce President and CMO Sarah Franklin talks with some of the best and brightest marketing minds about how they are connecting with their audiences in a whole new way.

"The Inflection Point" features CEOs from leading brands sharing how their personal backstories, professional influences and values inform their leadership. Hosted by Salesforce EVP Monica Langley, who spent 27 years as a reporter at The Wall Street Journal, the series takes an inside look at how the chief executives of companies, including Coca-Cola, PayPal, Ford, and Workday, became who they are today.

"Boss Talks" is a career advice series hosted by Salesforce's Chief Philanthropy Officer Ebony Beckwith and designed to inspire professional growth. In conversations with the likes of NFL player Kelvin Beachum Jr. and Mona Monica Kattan of Huda Beauty, Beckwith dives into topics such as dealing with imposter syndrome and unlocking workplace authenticity.

"Simply Put" is a short-form video series hosted by Emmanuel Acho that makes complex business problems easy to understand, focusing on topics like how to build an ecommerce business and how to grow digital sales.

In the coming months, Salesforce+ will debut more original content featuring leaders in fields like sales and service, as well as a new series on how Trailblazers from underrepresented communities are re-skilling to find new career opportunities and create generational wealth.

Dreamforce goes global and on demand with Salesforce+

Salesforce+ will be available to a global audience just as Dreamforce , the world's largest software event, arrives in September. Dreamforce is a family reunion designed to bring together the entire Salesforce community — customers, partners, employees, students, and more — to learn, connect, have fun, and give back. Salesforce+ will help make the Dreamforce experience more personalized with live and on-demand content that viewers can tailor to their interests.

With the launch of Salesforce+, Dreamforce and broadcasts like the Success Anywhere World Tour , Connections , and TrailheaDX will include both point-in-time live experiences and new, on-demand brand experiences, complemented by a slate of original programming.

Viewers can also customize the Salesforce+ experience, selecting content relevant to roles, industry, or topic. For example, members can view and watch a collection of content on sales, financial services, or artificial intelligence.

The Dreamforce experience includes four broadcast channels with more than 100 hours of innovative and inspiring content:



Prime Time Channel: The best of Dreamforce includes the latest news and announcements from Salesforce and the most inspiring stories of customer success and transformation from Marc Benioff , Salesforce executives, global leaders, and changemakers.

The best of Dreamforce includes the latest news and announcements from Salesforce and the most inspiring stories of customer success and transformation from , Salesforce executives, global leaders, and changemakers. Trailblazer Channel: Viewers can learn from fellow Trailblazers — pioneers, innovators, and life-long learners — and discover how to use Salesforce to build a successful career, company, and community. The latest Customer 360 product innovations come to life here as well, with sneak peeks at the Salesforce product roadmap.

Viewers can learn from fellow Trailblazers — pioneers, innovators, and life-long learners — and discover how to use Salesforce to build a successful career, company, and community. The latest Customer 360 product innovations come to life here as well, with sneak peeks at the Salesforce product roadmap. Customer 360 Channel: Success stories direct from the Trailblazers who have lived them, and behind-the-scenes content highlighting innovations from the Salesforce experts who created them.

Success stories direct from the Trailblazers who have lived them, and behind-the-scenes content highlighting innovations from the Salesforce experts who created them. Industries Channel: Stories of how industry innovators are driving growth and reimagining their industries in an all-digital, work anywhere world.

