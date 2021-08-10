Cosmos Holdings to Open Flagship Store on Alibaba's Tmall Global, World's Largest Cross-Border E-Commerce Marketplace with 500M Monthly Active Users

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmos Holdings, Inc. (“the Company") (OTCQX: COSM ), an international pharmaceutical company with a proprietary line of branded pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and OTC medications, today announced that it has signed a distribution agreement for its full line of proprietary nutraceuticals, Sky Premium Life, with Hangzhou, China-based REMAI e-Commerce Co., Ltd. (“REMAI”).



REMAI is an e-commerce solution provider specializing in online marketing and brand development for global brands aiming to access the Chinese market. Under the terms of the three-year distribution agreement, REMAI is responsible for marketing, customer service, logistics and distribution services. Both parties will share in the profits which are anticipated to ramp up in 2022 following an initial period of brand building and test marketing that has already been initialized. REMAI plans to set up and launch Sky Premium Life’s online flagship store carrying Cosmos’ nutraceutical products on Tmall Global, anticipated to launch in Q4 2021.

As the predominant online platform for cross-border e-commerce in mainland China consumers with 500 million MAU (monthly active users), Alibaba’s Tmall Global (AKA Taobao Mall) serves as the premier platform to connect foreign brands to affluent Chinese. Analysts project that by 2030, China will be the world’s largest market for nutraceutical products and supplements. Approximately 65% of Chinese customers use Tmall’s app on their smartphone.

“We are definitely working to increase our selection and to be able to offer different, interesting and unique brands around the globe to Chinese consumers at home,” Tony Shan, head of Tmall Global for the Americas, said earlier this year.

REMAI: A China E-Commerce Distribution and Branding Leader

REMAI helps its clients establish operations on China‘s most popular online marketplaces, such as Tmall, Tmall Global, global.jd.com, Jumei.com, www.vip.com, Amazon and WeChat through an omni-channel marketing strategy. REMAI was ranked among the top performing e-commerce companies in China in 2021. In 2020, REMAI was officially certified by Alibaba Group as a 4 of 4-stars outstanding service provider.

REMAI has a strong track record of success. After it took over operations in China of the popular Japanese nutritional supplement brand FINE in 2017, within 6 months, FINE was ranked No.1 in sales for a single SKU and the following year FINE became number one in sales of Japanese nutritional supplement brands on Tmall Global. Since that time, store performance and online customers continue to grow. Other REMAI clients include iconic brands Oral-B, Braun, KitchenAid, and Panasonic.

Cosmos Chief Executive Officer Greg Siokas Comments

Commenting on the Company’s entrance into the China market, Greg Siokas, Cosmos Holdings Chief Executive Officer, said, “The REMAI agreement is a major milestone for the Company, and achieves one of our main strategic goals for this year by massively expanding our e-commerce distribution network into China for our proprietary supplement and nutraceutical products.”

“REMAI is the perfect partner as it brings keen market insight gained through its track record of successfully launching hundreds of brands into China, and I appreciate their confidence in our brand as they are entirely incented for a profitable long-term campaign.”

“Once the initial branding and test market phase begins to shift to carefully calibrated marketing and advertising in the first half of 2022, we expect profits will quickly ramp up,” Mr. Siokas added. “Executed well, our China initiative has strong potential to exponentially increase our sales for many years to come.”

Chinese E-Commerce Marketing Plan

In Chinese e-commerce, branding is vital. In Phase I, REMAI will focus on branding and test marketing Sky Premium Life products throughout the second half of 2021. REMAI explains that while e-commerce platforms Tmall, JD.com and Pin-Duo-Duo comprise the majority of Chinese e-commerce transactions -- to truly understand consumer behavior, test marketing is best achieved through social platforms and paid search.

These platforms include: microblogging "Sina Weibo" with 229 million daily active users; the short video platform TikTok that surpasses 660 million active users per day; and the content sharing platform "Xiaohongshu" that has 85 million monthly active users with the number of daily views across the platform exceeding 3 billion.

Additionally, REMAI has direct access to an extensive network of key opinion leaders (KOLs) and key opinion consumers KOCs, to leverage its efficiency and ROI. Throughout the branding and test marketing process, REMAI will aggregate big data to fine tune the messaging surrounding Sky Premium Life products.

Initially, in Phase I during the second half of 2021, REMAI will promote Sky Premium Life products on Tmall Global using banners and pop ups to drive traffic to the store while measuring their effectiveness. Simultaneously, it will conduct branding and test market activities through the aforementioned social media platforms and using KOLs and KOCs.

In Phase II, anticipated to begin in 2022, after identifying market trends and consumer behavior, REMAI will select the most favored Sky Premium Life products, search words and ads amongst Chinese consumers to then implement an omni-channel marketing strategy. In turn, the marketing investment will earn a maximum ROI on Tmall Global and other e-commerce and social media platforms.

Finally, in Phase III, expected in 2023, REMAI intends to build on the established Sky Premium Life brand by expanding sales of Sky Premium Life products to offline markets such as physical stores.

About Cosmos Holdings, Inc.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. is an international pharmaceutical company, with a proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications and medical devices and an extensive, established EU distribution network. The Company identifies, acquires, develops and commercializes products that improve patients' lives and outcomes and has developed a global distribution platform that is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia and North America. Cosmos Holdings has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki, Greece, Athens, Greece and Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmosholdingsinc.com and www.skypremiumlife.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

