Penumbra Introduces REAL® i-Series™, Expanding REAL Immersive System to Support Broad Range of Care Providers and Mental Health Professionals

Penumbra%2C+Inc. (NYSE: PEN), a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies, today announced the introduction of the REAL® Immersive System i-Series™, offering engaging, immersive, gaze-based experiences and activities to care providers and mental health professionals. The REAL i-Series features a virtual reality-enabled headset with intuitive gaze navigation and exclusive experiences and activities, including REAL Connect™, a first-to-market advanced capability, providing one-to-one real-time video and audio communication.

REAL i-Series is designed for a broad range of care providers and mental health professionals. Often these healthcare providers seek tools to aid cognition and mental well-being as they support people with depressed and anxious moods, pain and discomfort, loneliness and age-related challenges. These providers deliver care across a wide-range of settings, including hospitals, clinics and senior-living communities.

REAL i-Series features experiences and activities designed to address mental well-being and cognition, including animated, interactive experiences via the Serene Lake™ application and 360-degree video instructor-guided and self-guided travel and nature experiences. Together, these experiences feature over 10 hours of immersive content aimed at offering VR-enabled tools for cognitive activation, distraction therapy, reminiscence therapy, mindfulness practice and relaxation. The REAL i-Series also includes REAL Connect, a first-to-market advanced capability, providing one-to-one real-time video and audio communication. REAL Connect is designed to enhance the immersive experience through social connection by allowing users to share their VR-based activities with another individual through a web-based portal.

“At Penumbra, we have a long history of developing innovative products that address significant unmet needs, furthering our pursuit to help as many people as we can,” said Adam Elsesser, president, chairman and chief executive officer of Penumbra. “The REAL i-Series extends our current offering beyond physical rehabilitation. It is a purpose-built system that harnesses the tremendous potential of virtual reality for healthcare and offers people access to the latest technology, whether at the clinical setting or at home, to engage more fully in their care.”

REAL i-Series follows the recent commercialization of the REAL Immersive System, which is designed for clinicians to address the individual needs of high-acuity to high-functioning patients in a rehabilitation setting. Its activities address upper extremity impairments, core and balance, cognition, functional uses, activities of daily living training, distraction and low stimulation environments.

About the REAL Immersive System Portfolio

Penumbra’s REAL Immersive System is a portfolio of products that leverages virtual reality to deliver engaging, immersive therapeutics to promote better health, including furthering functional skills, cognition and stress management. Built on advanced technology with a growing library of VR-based activities and experiences, the REAL Immersive System portfolio comprises of two product solutions: REAL Immersive System for clinical rehabilitation and REAL i-Series for wellness.

Safety information about REAL Immersive System can be found here. REAL i-Series is not intended to diagnose or treat any medical condition and should not be relied on for any medical purposes. It is intended to be used in a seated position and is intended to support general wellness through immersive virtual experiences. Product availability varies by country. Any health-related concerns should be directed to a healthcare provider.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc., headquartered in Alameda, California, is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets novel products and has a broad portfolio that addresses challenging medical conditions in markets with significant unmet need. Penumbra sells its products to hospitals and healthcare providers primarily through its direct sales organization in the U.S., most of Europe, Canada and Australia, and through distributors in select international markets. Penumbra, the Penumbra P logo, REAL System, REAL i-Series, REAL Connect and Serene Lake are trademarks of Penumbra, Inc. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, certain statements in this press release are forward-looking in nature and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. Our business and operations are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and, consequently, actual results may differ materially from those projected by any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those projected include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition; failure to sustain or grow profitability or generate positive cash flows; failure to effectively introduce and market new products; delays in product introductions; significant competition; inability to further penetrate our current customer base, expand our user base and increase the frequency of use of our products by our customers; inability to achieve or maintain satisfactory pricing and margins; manufacturing difficulties; permanent write-downs or write-offs of our inventory; product defects or failures; unfavorable outcomes in clinical trials; inability to maintain our culture as we grow; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and potential adverse regulatory actions. These risks and uncertainties, as well as others, are discussed in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on February 23, 2021. There may be additional risks of which we are not presently aware or that we currently believe are immaterial which could have an adverse impact on our business. Any forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions regarding future events and are applicable only as of the dates of such statements. We make no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may change.

