Arcade Joins CDK Global Partner Program

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

Leading Workforce Engagement Software Provider Brings Powerful Solution to the Automotive Industry with Key New Partner Relationship

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Aug. 10, 2021

DALLAS, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Arcade, the software company engaging people across workforces, has today announced it is now a member of the CDK Global Partner Program. The partner program, one of the largest in the industry, brings Arcade's workforce engagement solution to thousands of automotive dealers around the world. Arcade's participation in the CDK program is effective immediately.

Arcade_Logo.jpg

Founded in 2015, Arcade leverages gamification and other technology to enable companies to increase employee performance, productivity and engagement across their workforce and teams. Through Arcade's all-in-one, innovative solution, companies can implement rewards, recognition, contests and other programs via any smartphone, tablet or other device, as well as streamline communication and staff training. The company's participation in the CDK Global Partner Program brings Arcade to automotive dealers seeking to increase productivity, employee retention and other benefits.

"We're thrilled that automotive dealers that run on CDK around the world will now have access to Arcade through the CDK Global Partner Program," said Andre Riley, CRO of Arcade. "We know how challenging it can be for these organizations to engage employees and drive productivity, particularly across multiple locations and teams. Arcade provides a solution."

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDK) is a leading enabler of end-to-end automotive commerce, developed to help automotive dealers succeed. Its Global Partner Program provides its partners with access to a diverse CDK ecosystem with the ability to integrate with a range of CDK applications, as well as with CDK dealer websites.

"We're very pleased to introduce Arcade as the newest member of the CDK Global Partner Program," said Dave LaGreca, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Fortellis and Data, CDK Global. "Arcade is a welcomed addition."

About Arcade
Arcade is a software company engaging people working in distributed workplaces. Our mission is to make for one million happy frontline workers across the globe. We believe that happy workers do their best work, live their best lives, and are more successful because of it. For more information, visit www.arcade.co.

About the CDK Global Partner Program
The CDK Partner Program now numbers more than 430 partner companies and 600 unique applications auto dealers can use to run their businesses. As part of the CDK ecosystem, the CDK Partner Program provides data and workflow integration to a wide range of third parties, OEMs and dealers. For a full list of partners and applications available through the program, visit cdkglobal.com/us/partners-list.

About CDK Global
CDK Global (NASDAQ: CDK) is a leading provider of integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end, omnichannel retail commerce through open, agnostic technology, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers and original equipment manufacturers, serving nearly 15,000 retail locations in North America. CDK solutions connect people with technology by automating and integrating all parts of the dealership and buying process, including the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. Visit cdkglobal.com.

favicon.png?sn=CG69367&sd=2021-08-10 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arcade-joins-cdk-global-partner-program-301351979.html

SOURCE Arcade

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG69367&Transmission_Id=202108100902PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG69367&DateId=20210810
