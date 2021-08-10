Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV (the "Company") announced today that it has commenced its initial public offering ("IPO") of 27,500,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The Company intends to grant the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,125,000 units. Each unit issued in the IPO will consist of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one of the Company's Class A ordinary shares at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. The units are expected to be listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market ("NASDAQ") and trade under the ticker symbol "DCRDU." Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols "DCRD" and "DCRDW," respectively.

Credit Suisse and Citigroup are acting as joint book running managers for the proposed offering.

The public offering will only be made by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering and final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, by telephone at 1-800-221-1037, or by email at [email protected] or Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 1-800-831-9146.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The Company intends to focus its search for a target whose principal effort is developing and advancing a platform that decarbonizes the most carbon-intensive sectors, including the energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation and commercial and residential sectors. The Company is sponsored by Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Sponsor IV LLC, which is an affiliate of Riverstone Investment Group LLC and its affiliates. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV represents a further expansion of Riverstone's 15-year franchise in low-carbon investments, having established industry leading, scaled companies with more than $5 billion of equity invested in renewables. This IPO adds to the breadth of Riverstone's efforts and underscores the support from the firm's long-term investors across its low-carbon platforms.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the proposed IPO. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contacts

Investors:

Peter Haskopoulos, Chief Financial Officer
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 212-271-6247

Media:

Daniel Yunger / Jeffrey Taufield
Kekst CNC
[email protected] / [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY48005&sd=2021-08-10 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/decarbonization-plus-acquisition-corporation-iv-announces-launch-of-initial-public-offering-301352213.html

SOURCE Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY48005&Transmission_Id=202108100939PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY48005&DateId=20210810
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment